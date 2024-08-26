Defining Moments: Tommy Heinsohn embodied what it meant to be a Celtic

The Boston Celtics have employed some of the greatest players in NBA history, from Bill Russell and Bob Cousy to Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. But you could argue no one made a greater impact on the franchise than Tommy Heinsohn.

Heinsohn spent over 60 years with the Celtics as a player, coach and broadcaster, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy that earned him the title of "Mr. Celtic." He won eight championships in Boston as a player from 1956 to 1965 and two as a head coach from 1969 to 1978, then witnessed four more C's titles as a broadcaster until his passing in November 2020.

Heinsohn was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and again as a coach in 2015, becoming just the fourth person ever to receive both honors. His longtime Celtics broadcast partner, Mike Gorman, wants Heinsohn to makes the Hall of Fame as a broadcaster as well, which would make Heinsohn the first person inducted into the Hall for three different categories.

"I wouldn't be here without Tommy Heinsohn. Let's be honest," said Gorman, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a broadcaster in 2021 when he won the Curt Gowdy Award.

Heinsohn would have turned 90 years old Monday. To celebrate the life of "Mr. Celtic," check out the "Defining Moments" video in the player above, courtesy of VA New England.