David Ortiz raves about Jayson Tatum: ‘I might be his No. 1 fan'

Few can say they once held the title of the face of Boston sports, but Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz definitely can. The 10-time All-Star caught up with NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase to talk baseball, but he also took some time to talk about his favorite basketball player -- Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

"I might be his number one fan out of all of Boston," Ortiz said of Tatum. "I love Jayson [Tatum]."

Tatum, who is somehow already in the midst of his seventh season in the league, has been a centerpiece of the Celtics since being drafted third overall in 2017, making deep playoff runs almost every year he's been in Boston. Throughout his career, the four-time All-Star is averaging 22.7 points on 49.4 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

"It'll come," Ortiz said of Tatum bringing Boston a championship. "I'm telling you right now, it's going to happen. It's not just going to happen one time, it's going to happen many times, because he does nothing but get better. He has established himself as one of the elite players in the league, and he knows what it takes to win, and he also knows where he's playing [Boston]."

Ortiz cemented himself as a legend in Boston, winning three World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004, 2007, and 2013. He spent 14 of his 20 MLB seasons with the Red Sox, logging 2,472 hits, 1,530 RBIs, 1,419 runs, and 483 home runs. Ortiz also connected with the city of Boston in a deeply emotional way in the 2013 season, making a powerful speech in the Red Sox' first game back at Fenway Park following the Boston Marathon bombings.

If anyone knows what it takes to be the face of Boston sports, it's Ortiz, so his high praise for Tatum goes a long way.

