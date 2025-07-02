Would Damian Lillard make sense for Celtics amid reported interest?

We have another potential plot twist in the Boston Celtics' franchise-altering offseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks made the stunning decision Tuesday to waive All-Star guard Damian Lillard, stretching the $112.6 million remaining on his contract over the next five years to free up cap space to sign former Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner in free agency.

While Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in the first round of the 2025 playoffs and is expected to miss most or all of the 2025-26 season, several teams are interested in signing the nine-time All-Star now that he's a free agent -- one of which, it appears, is the Celtics.

The Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are "known to be among the many teams that would have interest in doing a deal (with Lillard) sooner rather than later," The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Sam Amick, and Joe Vardon reported Wednesday.

Boston has been busy shedding salary and getting younger this summer, parting with Jrue Holiday (trade), Kristaps Porzingis (trade) and Luke Kornet (free agency) while acquiring 26-year-old Luka Garza and 22-year-old Josh Minott in free agency.

So, why are the Celtics interested in a 34-year-old veteran who just suffered a devastating injury?

For starters, the C's actually could make the financials work, since Lillard will be earning $22.5 million per year from the Bucks and likely won't demand a hefty contract while he works back from his injury.

Assuming they get under the second apron of the luxury tax -- they're currently over that threshold by less than $1 million after adding Garza and Minott -- the Celtics could give Lillard the veteran minimum in 2025-26 (roughly $3.6 million), then re-sign him under the nontaxpayer midlevel exception (roughly $5.9 million) in 2026-27.

Under that scenario, the 2025-26 season likely would be a wash with Celtics star Jayson Tatum also sidelined due to a ruptured Achilles. But in 2026-27, Boston could roll out a lineup featuring a tantalizing "Core Four" of Lillard, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Tatum, with the flexibility to add supporting pieces and make another serious championship run. (If the C's part ways with Sam Hauser, they wouldn't have any player making more than $10 million in 2026-27 outside Tatum, Brown and White.)

That's the case for signing Lillard -- but there's a strong case against as well.

While Lillard put up impressive stats for the Bucks last season -- 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game; 37.6 percent 3-point rate -- he'll be 36 years old entering the 2026-27 season and won't have played in 18 months assuming he misses all of next season. Lillard has missed at least 24 games in three of the last four seasons, so the Celtics would be taking a big risk in hoping he's healthy and productive in 2026-27.

Acquiring Lillard also would give Boston essentially a one-year title window with the Lillard-White-Brown-Tatum quartet, as Lillard likely would demand a much richer contract if he produces in 2026-27. Do the Celtics want to put all of their eggs in that basket, or maintain their flexibility and continue to get younger around Tatum, Brown and White?

The former path is high-reward but high-risk, which is why the latter path seems more likely for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the Celtics.