Could we see more Sun games at TD Garden? Jrue Holiday hopes so

The Connecticut Sun fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the WNBA championship. But the team still enjoyed another successful season that included a landmark moment in late August.

On Aug. 20, the Sun hosted the Los Angeles Sparks at TD Garden in their first-ever game at the home of the Boston Celtics. The night couldn't have gone any better; the game sold out, and the energized crowd witnessed a thrilling 69-61 Sun victory.

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday were among those in attendance, and Holiday in particular was impressed by the atmosphere the Garden fans created -- so impressed, in fact, that he wants to see the Sun move closer to his NBA home.

"The Connecticut Sun, in my opinion, need to be the Boston Sun," Holiday told NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg in a recent interview. "The way that they sold to this crowd was awesome. The way that the city showed up for them was awesome. It was similar to how they showed up for us. So, going and watching this game was really cool."

The Sun currently play their home games at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., about a two-hour drive from Boston. And while they have their own passionate fanbase in Connecticut, they clearly have plenty of supporters in Boston, as evidenced by more than 19,000 fans showing up to watch them play at TD Garden.

Holiday particularly enjoyed the opportunity to take his wife, former professional soccer player Lauren Holiday, and their young daughter to watch a WNBA game in person.

"Being able to take my family, my wife obviously being a professional athlete, but then having my daughter there to watch the game in a different light, because she usually watches us -- but watching girls that look like her is in my opinion kind of cool," Holiday told Forsberg.

The Sun finished with the WNBA's third-best record and dispatched Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the first round of the playoffs to reach the semifinals for the sixth consecutive season before falling to the Minnesota Lynx in five games.

Whether the Sun will be back at TD Garden in 2025 or beyond remains to be seen, but it sounds like Holiday would support them coming back to Boston.

Check out the video player above to see Holiday's conversation with Forsberg.