Boston Celtics

Celtics unveil bold City Edition uniforms for 2024-25 season

The black and "action green" threads are a striking new look for the 2024-25 season.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

After playing on a bold green court in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics are introducing bold black-and-green alternate uniforms.

The Celtics unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms on Thursday, and they feature a black colorway with an "action green" typeface.

According to the Celtics, these uniforms represent "Chapter 2 of a multi-season story" that marks "the game's evolution."

"While the previous season’s uniform celebrated the origin of the game in Springfield, MA, this year’s on-court collection was designed to highlight its evolution," the Celtics said in a statement Thursday.

"The introduction of Action Green mixed with the ever-popular black base anchors this look. Subtle design details, such as the weave pattern on the uniform’s side panels, tie the past iteration to the future iteration-truly bridging the gap."

Boston's 2024-25 City Edition uniforms are a stark departure from last season's City Edition uniforms, which featured a more traditional green, white and gold look. They're definitely sharp, though, and will be a welcome addition to the Celtics' uniform rotation.

The C's will debut the City Edition uniforms this Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

