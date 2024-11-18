How to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Start time, streaming info and more

The most anticipated NBA game of November has arrived.

Through the first four weeks of the 2024-25 season, two teams have constantly been in the spotlight -- the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Tuesday, those two squads will finally face off.

Fresh off winning the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are 11-3. The Cavaliers have been an even bigger story, racing out to a 15-0 record under new head coach Kenny Atkinson -- tied for the second-best start in NBA history. If that wasn't enough for you, the game will also be part of NBA Cup group play to add an extra layer of intensity.

Here's all the watch info for the Celtics-Cavs game:

When is the Celtics vs. Cavs game?

Celtics-Cavs is set for Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

Where is the Celtics vs. Cavs game?

The Celtics will host this NBA Cup group game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Joe Mazzulla's squad is 4-2 at home this season, while the Cavs are a perfect 7-0 on the road.

How to watch the Celtics vs. Cavs game

Celtics-Cavs will air on both NBC Sports Boston and TNT.

The game will be available to stream online through NBC and TNT, as well as in the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports Boston will have coverage throughout the night, beginning with Celtics Pregame Live at 6 p.m. ET. Tom Giles, Brian Scalabrine, Abby Chin, Chris Forsberg, Eddie House and the rest of the broadcast team will preview the game before tip-off at 7 p.m. ET. Celtics Postgame Live will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET, followed by Celtics Postgame Plus at 10 p.m. ET.

What is the best start in NBA history?

The Cavs' 15-0 record is tied for the second-best start to a season in NBA history. Here are the best streaks:

1. 2015 Golden State Warriors, 24-0

T-2. 2024 Cleveland Cavaliers, 15-0

T-2. 1993 Houston Rockets, 15-0

T-2. 1948 Washington Capitols, 15-0

T-5. 2022 Dallas Mavericks, 14-0

T-5. 1957 Boston Celtics, 14-0

T-7. 1996 Chicago Bulls, 12-0

T-7. 1982 Seattle SuperSonics, 12-0

NBA Cup standings

The Celtics and Cavaliers are both in Group C for the NBA Cup, with the winner of the group automatically advancing to the knockout round. Another team from the group could advance if they have the best point differential and record among non-group winners.

Here's how Group C stacks up entering Tuesday's action:

Atlanta Hawks, 2-0, +13 point differential Cleveland Cavaliers, 1-0, +18 point differential Boston Celtics, 0-1, -1 point differential Washington Wizards, 0-1, -12 point differential Chicago Bulls, 0-1, -18 point differential

