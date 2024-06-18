The Boston Celtics wrapped up their historic season in storybook fashion on Monday night, finishing off the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden for their 18th NBA championship. Years of shrewd roster decisions made by Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens finally came to fruition as the organization snapped its 16-year title drought.

The C's celebration will continue for the next week or so with the victory parade scheduled for Friday. When the dust settles, Stevens and Co. will get back to work in the front office with their sights set on next year's championship run.

Unlike last summer, which featured blockbuster deals for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, it should be a relatively quiet offseason. Boston is set to run it back with largely the same group that dominated the 2023-24 campaign. The biggest storyline will be potential extensions for Jayson Tatum and Derrick White as both stars enter the final year of their contracts.

Here's a full breakdown of the Celtics' contract situations heading into the summer:

Under contract for 2024-25

Jaylen Brown: $49.7 million (expires in 2029)

$49.7 million (expires in 2029) Jayson Tatum: $34.8 million salary (current contract expires in 2025)

$34.8 million salary (current contract expires in 2025) Jrue Holiday: $30 million (expires in 2027)

$30 million (expires in 2027) Kristaps Porzingis: $29.3 million (expires in 2026)

$29.3 million (expires in 2026) Derrick White: $19.6 million (expires in 2025)

$19.6 million (expires in 2025) Al Horford: $9.5 million (expires in 2025)

$9.5 million (expires in 2025) Payton Pritchard: $6.7 million (expires in 2028)

$6.7 million (expires in 2028) Jordan Walsh: $1.9 million (expires in 2026)

Tatum and White's contract situations are among the Celtics' top offseason storylines. They became extension-eligible immediately after the NBA Finals, so it wouldn't be a surprise if one or both of them ink their new deal in the coming days.

Team option for 2024-25

Jaden Springer: $4 million

$4 million Neemias Queta: $2.2 million

$2.2 million Sam Hauser: $2 million

Springer is rookie scale extension eligible this offseason.

Player option for 2024-25

Oshae Brissett: $2.4 million

Restricted free agents

JD Davison

Drew Peterson

Unrestricted free agents

Luke Kornet

Xavier Tillman Sr.

Svi Mykhailuk

Financial limitations may force the Celtics to choose between Kornet and Tillman. Both were difference-makers off the bench during the championship campaign, but it seems unlikely the C's will outbid other teams for both big men.

The Boston Celtics are headed back to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. How did the 2023-24 team come to be? We take a closer look at how Brad Stevens put this dominant group together.