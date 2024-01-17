Mazzulla gives opinion on Patriots' new head coach Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots made the hiring of new head coach Jerod Mayo official on Wednesday afternoon with an introductory press conference. Later, the media wasted no time asking Boston Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla what his opinion was on the new hire.

"I love Jerod [Mayo]," Mazzulla said. "The times I got to go over and visit, I got to spend time with him in the linebacker room, in the defensive room with him and Steve [Belichick]. Just his ability to think game. I like the relationships that he built with his linebackers and DBs."

With Mazzulla and Mayo both in their mid-30s when accepting their respective head coaching roles -- and having no experience leading a team at the top level -- the two know how it feels to take over a team with a deep history rooted in winning, and the challenges that can come with that. In Mazzulla's opinion, Mayo is ready for that challenge.

"Those film sessions were intentional, but they were also built on relationships, you could really see that," Mazzulla said of seeing Mayo's coaching style in person.

Mayo steps in as New England's shotcaller after the mutual decision that had the Patriots and Bill Belichick parting ways after 24 seasons. With 17 division titles and six Super Bowls won by his predecessor, Mayo has big shoes to fill -- and Mazzulla has faith in his ability to lead the Patriots.

"He's been around a long time, he's coached there, played there, I don't need to give him any [advice]," Mazzulla said when asked if he had any advice for Mayo. "He does have my support and I can't wait to go over there and sit with him, and just learn from him."

Mazzulla also honored Belichick last week, showing up to pregame media availability wearing a cut-off hoodie and talking about what he learned from Belichick's long, success-filled tenure in New England.