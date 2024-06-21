How to watch the Celtics' 2024 championship parade

The Boston Celtics have spent the week celebrating their 2024 NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The party will continue when they hit the streets for the championship parade on Friday.

The rolling rally is scheduled to start in front of TD Garden on Causeway St. at 11 a.m. ET. It will then pass by City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street and end on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

Mayor Michelle Wu said "well over 1 million" people are expected to attend the parade, which will run for about 90 minutes. For those who can't join the festivities but would still like to watch, we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Celtics' rolling rally:

What time is the Celtics' parade?

The Celtics championship parade will get underway at 11 a.m. at TD Garden, but the festivities will begin before that.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., NBC Sports Boston and NBC10 Boston will feature a simulcast of exclusive Banner Day in Boston coverage. Viewers will enjoy continued live coverage of parade prep; fan and a special look into TD Garden for a pre-parade event -- hosted by former Celtic and NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine -- with members of the Celtics roster and organization offering their thoughts as they prepare to board the duck boats.

Once the parade is underway at 11 a.m., NBC Sports Boston and NBC10 Boston will continue the insider coverage, providing live look-ins and commentary from a variety of different viewpoints and angles along the parade route. Coverage will also include an exclusive perspective from a duck boat participating in the parade, which will be carrying NBC Sports Boston on-air talent.

How to watch the Celtics parade live

You can watch coverage of the Celtics parade in the live stream player above beginning at 9:30 a.m., as well as in the YouTube player below.

Parade coverage also will be simulcast on NBC Sports Boston and NBC 10 Boston and will be streamed live on the NBC10 Boston News streaming channel, which is available on Roku, Peacock, Pluto and other leading streaming and connected TV platforms.

Celtics parade route and schedule

The rolling rally is scheduled to start in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street and then follow Staniford Street to Cambridge Street to Tremont Street to Boylston Street, before ending near the Hynes Convention Center.

The entire parade is expected to last about 90 minutes.