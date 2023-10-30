Celtics' bold court design for 2023 NBA in-season tournament revealed

The Boston Celtics' famed parquet is getting a facelift.

Don't worry -- it's just temporary. But for at least two games this season, the Celtics' home court will look a whole lot different.

All 30 NBA teams will debut new court designs for their 2023 NBA in-season tournament games this season, with the color schemes matching the design of their City Edition alternate uniforms. In Boston, that means a solid green court with a gold stripe down the middle.

Here's a look at the Celtics' court design, which is the first alternate court in the franchise's 77-year history:

The Celtics will debut the new green-and-gold look in their first in-season tournament game on Friday, Nov. 10 against the Brooklyn Nets. They'll also feature the court in a Nov. 27 home matchup with the Chicago Bulls, then could roll it out a third time if they win Group C, which features the Nets, Bulls, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

Boston's in-season tournament road games are against the Magic and Raptors, meaning the team will play on these two courts:

Here's the Celtics' full in-season tournament schedule for Group C play. Every in-season tournament game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston.