Scal: ‘No way in hell' C's trade Derrick White this offseason

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics will have to make some difficult decisions this offseason. Will trading Derrick White be one of them?

White has massive trade value entering a summer in which the C's will look to shed salary and get under the second apron of the luxury tax. It would hurt to part ways with the beloved All-Defensive guard, but Boston could get a haul for him if it opts to undergo a full offseason reboot.

However, if you ask Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine, C's fans need not worry about a potential White trade. When Celtics insider Chris Forsberg pointed out that White was one of the team's most valuable trade assets, Scalabrine emphatically shut down the discussion.

"You don't have to ask that question. You know the answer," Scalabrine said on NBC Sports Boston's "Off C'season special. "Come on, Chris. I mean, we could pretend or anything like that. We've got other things to talk about.

"There's no way in hell Derrick White is not on this team next year, the next five years. We just know. Come on."

While there's no guarantee White will be with the Celtics next season, Scalabrine's strong statement illustrates just how shocking it would be to see him traded.

White has blossomed into an outstanding two-way player since the Celtics pried him from the San Antonio Spurs in 2022. He was a key contributor throughout Boston's 2024 championship run, and last season he notched career-highs in points (16.4) and rebounds per game (4.5) while breaking the franchise's single-season record for 3-pointers made.

Earlier in the episode, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor mentioned that teams have already made offers for White and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Boston would prefer not to trade either player, but it is at least listening to offers for anyone not named Jayson Tatum.

The Golden State Warriors have already reportedly expressed interest in trading for White, who has a $28.1 million salary for next season. Boston must shed roughly $20 million in salary to get under the second apron.

Watch the full "Off C'season" special with Scal, Forsberg, O'Connor, and Celtics broadcaster Drew Carter below or on YouTube: