What we learned from Brad Stevens' end-of-season Celtics press conference

Brad Stevens has his work cut out for him this offseason.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations already faced a tall task of determining how to trim salary to avoid significant luxury tax penalties in 2025-26. Now he must factor in Jayson Tatum's devastating Achilles injury, which could sideline the Celtics superstar most or all of the next season.

What's the latest on Tatum, and how is Stevens approaching this pivotal offseason? Here's everything the Celtics boss had to say Monday at his end-of-season press conference at the Auerbach Center in Boston: