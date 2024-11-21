Boston Celtics visit White House for NBA championship celebration

The NBA champion Boston Celtics' victory lap continued Thursday as the team visited the White House for the traditional celebration with the president.

President Joe Biden welcomed the team at the mansion's South Lawn to commemorate Boston's five-game victory over the Dallas Mavericks in June, calling the team among the deepest ever, and noting they "dominated Dallas at both ends of the floor."

"My Secret Service name is Celtic," Biden pointed out, adding, "everybody behind me is Irish in their heart."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After he and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck spoke, Biden walked a ceremonial basketball the team presented him down to the gathered crowd and passed it to Sen. Ed Markey, before giving it a couple of bounces.

Ahead of the event, the Celtics shared a sneak peek at the ball and the jerseys they gave Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Biden's is No. 46, since he's the 46th president, while the jerseys for Harris and her husband sport 18s, for the team's NBA record 18th title.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the state's congressional delegation.

"It's something that’ll last a lifetime," C's star Jayson Tatum said last week of the chance to visit the White House.

The last time the Celtics visited the White House as NBA champions, in 2008, George W. Bush was president.

Joyce N. Boghosian/White House This Sept. 19, 2008, photo shows President George W. Bush and Boston Celtics captain Paul Pierce shake hands as the team visited the White House following their championship victory.

The Celtics are on a quest to be the first team to repeat as champions since the 2018 Golden State Warriors. They're in Washington for a game against the Wizards Friday night, an NBA Cup matchup that tips off at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

PHOTOS: The Boston Celtics are NBA champions again!