‘Big' names the Celtics could target in NBA free agency

Free agency officially opens Friday night and the top line on Boston’s to-do list is almost certainly shoring up the big-man depth chart.The Celtics didn’t draft a big man on Wednesday night, electing instead to address needs on the wing and at backup point guard. Now the focus will shift to a robust big-man market.Boston was able to operate with a center-by-committee approach last season while leaning heavy on Daniel Theis as their No. 1 option. Enes Kanter opted into his $5 million player option on Thursday but could be moved via trade if the Celtics yearn to lean heavier on Robert Williams and Grant Williams. Boston traded Vincent Poirier and a bag of cash to Oklahoma City for a fictional draft pick to clear some room on the depth chart.So how can Danny Ainge upgrade at the big-man spot? Given Boston’s limited means of adding in free agency, the bigger splash could come via trade, possibly acquiring a big as part of a Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade to deliver him to a new team if he doesn’t elect to re-sign in Boston.But there’s intriguing options on the free-agent market, too.
The Celtics have other areas of need in free agency — they’d like to add a wing and they’ll examine what’s available among ball-handlers — but the clear focus is on bigs.
“You’re never going to be hurt by adding more physicality, more size, more versatility, especially at the 4 and the 5,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “We've talked a lot about that [center position]. … It’s something we’ll be looking at the next couple days as we move forward. It’s a big discussion point, a big discussion point all fall.”
Added Ainge: “We’ll just add a couple veterans [in free agency]. Look for a wing in free agency and maybe another big man in free agency, maybe someone who can play some 4 or 5.”
Hayward’s situation makes it a little hazy for what Boston can offer. If Hayward is back in Boston — or even if the Celtics simply take back enough salary in a sign-and-trade — the team could remain a taxpaying team and would be limited to the taxpayer midlevel ($5.7 million) to hunt free agents above a minimum salary.
If Hayward signs into another team's cap space, the Celtics would likely dip out of the tax and could feel comfortable spending the full midlevel exception of $9.3 million. While that extra cash is helpful in pursuing a higher level of talent there’s dangers because 1) The history of midlevel signings suggest few hits (hey there, Jermaine O’Neal!) at least when it comes to veterans on the backside of their careers and 2) It could handcuff Boston’s flexibility to add talent while having to stay out of the tax this season.
The guess here is the Celtics will operate like a taxpaying team during their initial foray into the market meaning they’ve got only that $5.7 million to play with. They can split that up over multiple targets or splurge on one but they’d be limited to minimum-salary offers for any other targets.
Who exactly should Boston be phoning?
He’ll turn 36 during the 2020-21 season and didn’t have a particularly encouraging bubble playoffs but hearing Ainge hint the other night at wanting 4/5 versatility made our minds wander to Millsap. The trouble: He might command more than the Celtics can spend. If Millsap can get the full midlevel at age 36, he should absolutely pounce on it. If he’s willing to take less money to compete for a title and be a veteran presence for a young core, he’d be ideal for what Boston needs.
UPDATE (Nov. 21, 4:50 p.m. ET): Millsap is re-signing with the Denver Nuggets on a one-year, $10 million deal, per his agent.
His first stint in Boston helped unlock Baynes’ floor-stretching potential and he’s clearly the sort of disciplined backline bully the team so desperately missed last season. A crowded big-man market could keep Baynes' price point manageable and the Celtics should at least inquire about a return engagement. If Kanter is moved, Baynes slots perfectly in the bruiser role and can be confidently trotted out to help Theis against beefier bigs like Joel Embiid.
UPDATE (Sunday, Nov. 22): Baynes has agreed to a deal with the Raptors, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Even if Giles wasn’t one of Jayson Tatum’s buddies, we’d make a case that he’s a very intriguing option. He’s still only 22, he was an elite prospect before injuries (and playing in Sacramento) hindered his development. At the right price, he’s a worthy dice roll and it can’t hurt to bring him in right before you slide that rookie extension in front of Tatum. The only downside: Will there be enough minutes on a contending team to allow Giles to develop? His passing skills would endear him quickly to Brad Stevens.
UPDATE (Nov. 22): Giles has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, per Adrian Wojnarowski.
Green turned down a $5 million option with the Clippers to enter free agency. The Celtics had eyes on Green a few years back and he really fits the mold of a versatile 4/5. He can stretch the floor and shoot 3s and he’s strong enough to play around the basket. If he turned down $5 million, it’s hard to see the Celtics being able to offer him more but they could certainly sell him on a hefty role on a championship-seeking team.
UPDATE (Nov. 21, 12 p.m. ET): Green has agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Still only 26, the Massachusetts native had a solid season for the Thunder last year. There’s still plenty of concerns — including an inability to score anywhere but at the basket — but he’s switchy enough to fit in Brad Stevens’ scheme and adds size to the backline. Plus he knows plenty about defending his buddy Joel Embiid from his time in Philly.
UPDATE (Nov. 21): Noel has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the New York Knicks.
If size is what the Celtics crave then they could do worse than Len, a 7-foot, 250-pound bruiser who played a limited role between Atlanta and Sacramento last season. He can gobble up rebounds while controlling the glass and the majority of his shot attempts will come near the rim. He has his defensive limitations but the Celtics were able to mask some of that with Kanter.
Forever intriguing because of the way he controls the glass and his championship experience, then you Google his name and the first 1,000 news results all have nothing to do with basketball. Maybe it’s inevitable he lands in L.A. with the Clippers.
UPDATE (Nov. 21): Thompson has agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics.