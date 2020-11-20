‘Big' names the Celtics could target in NBA free agency

Hayward’s situation makes it a little hazy for what Boston can offer. If Hayward is back in Boston — or even if the Celtics simply take back enough salary in a sign-and-trade — the team could remain a taxpaying team and would be limited to the taxpayer midlevel ($5.7 million) to hunt free agents above a minimum salary.

If Hayward signs into another team's cap space, the Celtics would likely dip out of the tax and could feel comfortable spending the full midlevel exception of $9.3 million. While that extra cash is helpful in pursuing a higher level of talent there’s dangers because 1) The history of midlevel signings suggest few hits (hey there, Jermaine O’Neal!) at least when it comes to veterans on the backside of their careers and 2) It could handcuff Boston’s flexibility to add talent while having to stay out of the tax this season.

The guess here is the Celtics will operate like a taxpaying team during their initial foray into the market meaning they’ve got only that $5.7 million to play with. They can split that up over multiple targets or splurge on one but they’d be limited to minimum-salary offers for any other targets.

Who exactly should Boston be phoning?