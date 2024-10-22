The stars are out at TD Garden for a special night in Boston.

The Celtics are raising Banner 18 to the rafters and getting their championship rings in a special pregame ceremony before their 2024-25 regular season opener against the New York Knicks.

The C's are celebrating their first title since 2008, and as you'd expect, several members of that 2007-08 team -- including the entire "Big Three" of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen -- are in attendance at TD Garden to watch the festivities.

Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy, who helped the Celtics win their first championship in 1957 and has six NBA titles to his name, also is in the house for C's-Knicks. Celtics lead owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed over the summer that Cousy will get his own championship ring Tuesday night, noting that the 96-year-old franchise icon has been "instrumental in all the championships."

Generations of Celtics greatness ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ozj8rc68fH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2024

In addition to those Celtics legends, a host of celebrities and professional athletes also are in the house on Tuesday. Check out the full list below.

NBA/Celtics alumni

Paul Pierce

Kevin Garnett

Ray Allen

Brian Scalabrine

Cedric Maxwell

Bob Cousy

Jeannine Russell (Bill Russell's wife)

Adam Silver (NBA commissioner)

The BIG 3 are back ☘️ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bWAumoccEL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 22, 2024

Entertainment

Donnie Wahlberg

Shaboozey

Benson Boone

Kai Cenat

21 Savage

Metro Boomin

A$AP Ferg

Other athletes