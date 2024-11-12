The Boston Celtics will open the 2024 NBA Cup against a depleted Atlanta Hawks team on Tuesday night.

Atlanta will be without several key players due to injuries. Star guard Trae Young (right Achilles tendonitis) was officially ruled out on Monday along with Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), De’Andre Hunter (personal family reasons), Vit Krejci (right adductor strain), and Cody Zeller (not with team).

The C's could also be short-handed for the first game of the tournament. Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable on the team's injury report due to a left ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The five-time All-Star sustained the injury when he landed on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot after a shot attempt. Tatum and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla voiced their frustrations with the officials not calling a foul on the controversial play.

Boston also listed veteran big man Al Horford (left big toe sprain) and guard Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) as questionable. Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon turgery rehabilitation) remains out.

The Celtics dominated the Hawks 123-93 in their first meeting of the season on Nov. 4. Young was a non-factor, notching just two points on 1-of-10 shooting before exiting the game with a right rib sprain.

Boston and Atlanta are in East Group C for the 2024 NBA Cup. Also in the group are the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, and undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tuesday's Celtics-Hawks matchup tips off at 7 p.m. ET right here on NBC Sports Boston.