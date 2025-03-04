East rival claims Anton Watson off waivers from Celtics

Anton Watson, the Boston Celtics' second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will get a fresh start with a new team.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old was claimed off waivers by the New York Knicks on a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Celtics waived Watson on Monday to make room on their roster for two-way wing Miles Norris.

Watson averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range over 21 games played with Boston's G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The Gonzaga product did not appear in any games for the NBA squad.

As for Norris, the 24-year-old averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 36 games for the Memphis Grizzlies' G-League affiliate -- the Memphis Charge -- while shooting 39.5 percent from 3. He ranks third in the G League in made 3-pointers (79) this season.

The C's now have three two-way players on their roster in Norris, Drew Peterson and JD Davison. They'll return to action Wednesday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.