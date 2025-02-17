The Boston Celtics were represented by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco on Sunday night, and both of them played a key role in Shaq's OGs winning the championship.

The All-Star format was a little different this year. There were four teams competing in a single-elimination tournament. Shaq's OGs beat Candace's Rising Stars in the second matchup, setting up a championship game showdown against Chuck's Global Stars.

Shaq's OGs emerged victorious, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won All-Star MVP. Tatum had a strong case for MVP as the game's leading scorer with 21 points, but Curry was probably going to get the award on his home floor if it was close. Curry finished with 20 points.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Check out our recap below for Tatum and Brown highlights.

Shaq's OGs vs. Candace's Rising Stars

Tatum was among the starters for Shaq's OGs and got involved early. He scored on a layup and blocked 7-foot center Zach Edey in the first couple minutes of the game.

Jayson Tatum bringing defense to the All-Star game with a block on 7-foot-4 Zach Edey pic.twitter.com/RJqEKNlduY — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2025

A short while later, Tatum exploded to the basket on a drive and threw down a powerful two-handed dunk.

Brown made his first appearance after the first timeout, with Tatum still on the floor. The reigning NBA Finals MVP played a little defense to start with a nice contest on a Stephon Castle shot (see below). He also made a nice steal a few possessions later.

Jaylen Brown's getting in on the defensive action just like JThttps://t.co/LXkd5jmlyK pic.twitter.com/dJcXxJP2At — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2025

Brown missed his first shot (a 3-pointer), but at one point he scored eight straight points for Shaq's OGs -- a fast-break layup, a mid-range fadeaway, a dunk on a fastbreak and an alley-oop slam. This mini-run for Brown increased his team's lead to 34-28.

Shaq's OGs ultimately won 42-35 to advance to the final. Brown scored eight points and Tatum chipped in six points, two rebounds, two assists and one block.

Shaq's OGs vs. Chuck's Global Stars

Tatum increased his team's lead to 5-0 with a drive past Nikola Jokic and a dunk. He drilled a 3-pointer on each of the next possessions, boosting the lead to 11-0.

JT jam sesh 🔨 pic.twitter.com/asFJmyVIKA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2025

Tatum remained in the game after a lengthy break to honor TNT and hit another 3-pointer, giving him 11 of the team's first 14 points. Brown also checked in during this time. He scored on an offensive rebound following a Kyrie Irving missed layup to push the lead to 16-8.

Brown threw down his third dunk of the game a short while later, increasing the lead to 23-13. It always helps to run the floor in All-Star games.

Tatum scored his next basket on a fast break with Irving, giving the C's forward 13 points. He ended the game with a dunk to give Shaq's OGs a 41-29 victory and an All-Star Game championship.

Tatum completed the championship game with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Brown added four points and one rebound.

Overall, Tatum scored a game-high 21 points with five rebounds, four assists and one block. Brown scored 12 points with one rebound and one steal over two games.