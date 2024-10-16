Horford impressed with how Kornet, Tillman, and Queta have improved

While sitting out the first four games of the preseason, Al Horford loved what he saw from his fellow Boston Celtics big men.

The veteran watched as Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Neemias Queta enjoyed standout performances. Kornet notched 15 points and eight rebounds in the team's blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Tillman shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range over his first three preseason games. Queta tallied 12 points and 15 boards in Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors.

Before taking the court for Tuesday's preseason finale, Horford heaped praise on the trio for the strides they've made since last season.

"Just been very impressed, just with the improvements with them," Horford told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin. "I think it's probably them being a little more comfortable. But Neemy (Neemias Queta) defensively looks really solid. Rebounding the ball very well. Xavier, really shooting the ball extremely well and just seems to continue to get more comfortable with everything we're trying to do. And Luke, just high energy, finishing very well at the rim and protecting the rim for us.

"Those are things that we need from him to do, but it's just exciting when you see those guys really take another step. Even though it's the preseason, you can already tell they've gotten better."

Kornet, Tillman, and Queta figure to play a crucial role for the Celtics this upcoming season. Star big man Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be out until December or January after undergoing foot surgery in June. The 38-year-old Horford's minutes will be monitored closely throughout the campaign.

Horford was quiet in his lone preseason appearance Tuesday in Toronto. He finished with two points on 1 of 6 shooting (0-4 3-PT) with two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes. The Celtics fell to the Raptors in their preseason finale, 119-118.

If Boston's backup bigs carry their preseason performance into the regular season, it'll be a major development for a team that already looks poised to repeat as NBA champions. Their title defense begins next Tuesday when they welcome the New York Knicks to TD Garden.

