‘Remarkable' Al Horford lifts Celtics to exciting win over Lakers

BOSTON -- There was a moment in Saturday night's Celtics vs. Lakers showdown at TD Garden when Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla was merely a spectator.

Just enjoying the show like everyone else in the building. And it was to appreciate Al Horford.

“I got to watch five possessions of him defending at a high level, and at one point, I wasn't coaching. I was just watching him," Mazzulla said in his postgame press conference.

"I was like, ‘Man, this guy's a future Hall of Famer. I get to watch this for free.’ You have to be able to have that perspective. I think he was motivated by (the Lakers hunting him on defense). He's just an innate competitor and he inspires our team.”

Horford gave a vintage performance on both ends of the court to help the Celtics earn a 111-101 victory over their archrivals.

Horford was efficient offensively, scoring 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting. But it was his defense that really helped the C's.

Even in his 18th season and at 38 years old, Horford is still able to play lockdown defense against some of the league's top players. Lakers superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic tried to get matched up with Horford on switches throughout the game, and he more than held his own. In fact, he won most of these matchups.

One of the pivotal plays in the game happened in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter. James had Horford 1-on-1 with the shot clock winding down. He drove to the basket, but Horford played it perfectly and forced a miss. Jayson Tatum got the rebound and went coast-to-coast for a dunk, giving the C's a 58-54 halftime lead after trailing by as many as eight points earlier in the first half.

It was one of many examples of Horford's stellar defense leading to offense at the other end of the floor.

“Frankly, Al Horford is awesome still," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said postgame. "He still moves his feet and does a really good job defensively.”

In addition to his scoring, Horford stuffed the stat sheet with nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. He does all the little things that end up making a huge difference in the outcome. And his energy is very much contagious, too.

"Al is one of a kind," Tatum said postgame. "The anchor for our defense and the heart and soul of our team. He keeps us emotionally steady. The things he's still able to provide in Year 18 is remarkable.

"I don't think that gets talked about enough, being an intricate part of a championship team in Year 18. We wouldn't be where we are without him. What he brings on the defensive end, we feel comfortable with Al switching and guarding his yard and making it tough. ... I'm the biggest Al Horford fan there is. I love that guy."

The Celtics are at their best when they're defending at a high level, and Horford is a huge part of that. His ability to guard all five positions without help from a double team is so valuable, and Saturday's win was another great example.

As the Celtics get ready for the playoffs and the defense of their title, it's encouraging for them to know Horford is still as reliable as ever. When it's time to make a play in a pressure-packed moment, he's going to deliver.