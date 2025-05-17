Will Horford stay in Boston? C's veteran noncommittal as free agency looms

The Boston Celtics' offseason of potentially substantial change has begun. Whether Al Horford is part of that change remains to be seen.

The veteran big man, who turns 39 in June, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer when his two-year, $19.5 million contract expires. Horford has the option to re-up with the Celtics for a fifth consecutive season -- likely on a team-friendly deal, given Boston's salary cap constraints -- pursue a bigger contract with another team, or retire after 18 NBA seasons.

One day after the Celtics' season-ending Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Horford declined to discuss any of those options.

“For me, it's just too soon to talk about that stuff," Horford told reporters Saturday in Boston. "I’m going to take some time here with my wife and my kids and just -- it’s not even been a day, so there’s still a lot for me to process. I'm just feeling everything out from last night; that was difficult."

Horford hinted last month that he plans to play at least another year while praising Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr. after his Gators won the college basketball national championship.

"I know that I'm going to be playing against him next year in the NBA," Horford said in early April. "Maybe he'll be with us, who knows? I'm sure he'll be playing in the NBA."

But will Jayson Tatum's ruptured Achilles change Horford's calculus? If the Celtics superstar misses most or all of the 2025-26 season and Boston is forced to take a "bridge year," would Horford be willing to be a part of that in his 19th season?

“Yeah, I’m just not ready to talk about that right now,” Horford replied. "I just need some time with my wife and my family, and that’s what I plan on doing these next few weeks.

"I just think everything is just still very fresh for me,” he added. "Those are all things that I’ll be thinking about these next few weeks."

Horford has had an immeasurable impact in Boston, from becoming the first big-ticket free agent to sign with the Celtics back in 2016 to serving as the stabilizing force on the 2024 championship squad. While his 3-point percentage dipped from 41.9 percent last season to 36.3 percent this season, he still averaged 9.0 points over 60 games played and helped pick up the frontcourt slack with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined to begin the season.

If Horford's teammates had their say, the veteran big man would be suiting up in Celtics green next season.

"You can’t replace Al," guard Payton Pritchard said Saturday. “So, I definitely hope we can get that figured out, because just his locker room presence alone is crucial. And then having him on the court, just for all the young guys to see how he goes about his business how professional he is, he’s just a leader.

"We definitely need him back."

The unofficial start to NBA free agency isn't until June 30, so Horford will have some time to ponder his future. In the meantime, Brad Stevens and the front office will need to consider making several hard decisions to avoid draconian luxury tax penalties.

As Al Horford faces an uncertain future in Boston, both Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet had nothing but praise for him