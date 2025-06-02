2025 NBA mock draft roundup: Best fits for Celtics in first round

The Boston Celtics could go in several different directions with the No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Center is probably the team's most glaring roster need to address. Veterans Al Horford and Luke Kornet are both able to become unrestricted free agents this summer. Kristaps Porzingis has played well for Boston when healthy, but he's also missed 65 regular season games since becoming a Celtics player two years ago.

So it would make sense to bolster the depth in the frontcourt with this pick.

One option if the C's want a center is Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner. He averaged 19.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 34.2 percent from 3-point range last season. He also averaged 2.7 blocks per game at 7-foot-1 and 270 pounds.

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner reminded NBA teams of his tremendous tools and rim-running, floor stretching potential at the Priority Sports pro day in Chicago.



4x Big East defensive player of the year has a 7'6 wingspan and 9'4 standing reach. pic.twitter.com/640Z0TzqC0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 19, 2025

Michigan center Danny Wolf is another mid-to-late first-round prospect to consider, too. He averaged 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for Michigan after transferring from Yale. He's 7-foot and 250 pounds.

A case also could be made to just take the best player available. Either way, the Celtcs just need another player who can step in and play right away. A wing who can create his own shot and defend multiple positions would be helpful for Boston's roster as well. You can never have enough 3-and-D wings.

The C's have an expensive roster as a second apron team, so there aren't many good options for them to add talent to their roster. The most cost-effective method is the draft, which is one reason why making a good pick at No. 28 is so important for the Celtics.

Which players should the Celtics consider with the No. 28 pick in the first round? Here's a look at recent projections from expert mock drafts after last Wednesday's deadline for players to withdraw their names from eligibility in the 2025 draft.

NBC Sports: Noah Penda, SF, France

"The Celtics may not have multiple first-round picks in this draft, but their salary cap situation and Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles tendon tear make them one of the teams to watch. Penda, who can play either forward position, offers defensive versatility and a solid basketball IQ. His shooting does need to improve, but Boston should have the options around him to help compensate for that issue."

"Thiero is a slasher with a jacked frame and an explosive first step, but he has severe limitations on offense as a shooter. If he’s able to figure out the shot, then his length and versatility would make him a classic 3-and-D role player. The Celtics have had good success at improving shooters, so he’d be a fair bet at this spot, considering his other strengths are tailor-made for their system."

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Danny Wolf, F, Michigan

"Danny Wolf made a strong, final pitch to scouts against Auburn, finishing with 20 points and a number of eye-opening highlights that showcased his creation and shotmaking.

"Though his three-point numbers might not indicate shooting improvement, he added a pull-up and step-back to his repertoire this year. A 7-footer who made 21 dribble jumpers, served as Michigan's lead playmaker and still averaged 9.7 boards and 1.4 blocks is bound to entice a number of teams."

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: Noah Penda, SF, France

"A French prospect putting together a strong season with Le Mans, Penda checks several boxes as a long forward who can score inside and out and match up well physically defending multiple positions. He could give Boston some long-term flexibility as it enters a potential transition year next season."

FOX Sports: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

"Kalkbrenner could easily go in the top 20 given he's over seven-feet tall and shoots 34.4 percent from three. He won Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times and has the makings of a Boston Celtic written all over him."

Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY: Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida