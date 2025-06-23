The Boston Celtics are a fascinating team to watch as the offseason ramps up following Sunday night's conclusion of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics potentially could trade a player or two to try to shed salary and get under the second apron of the luxury tax. They also are an intriguing team ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, which begins Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The C's have the No. 28 pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round. Could they package these picks and move up in the Round 1 order? It's not a bad idea.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

If the Celtics keep the pick, taking the best player available would be the smartest strategy. Sure, it would help Boston if it added some frontcourt depth, especially with veteran centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet set to become unrestricted free agents this summer. Kristaps Porzingis is also entering the final year of his contract.

Adding a wing player, specifically a 3-and-D type, would make a lot of sense, too. Jayson Tatum will miss significant time recovering from Achilles surgery. Sam Hauser could potentially be on the trade block if Boston wants to shed salary. Therefore, adding some outside shooting would help the offense a lot.

The important thing for the Celtics is to get a player who can contribute right away. They are limited, due to the second apron, in how they can add talent to the roster. This makes finding young, talented, cost-controlled players through the draft even more critical.

The Celtics have found some good players late in the first round in recent drafts, most notably Robert Williams (No. 27, 2018) and Payton Pritchard (No. 26, 2020). They need to strike gold again in 2025.

Which specific players would be a good fit for the Celtics in the first round? Here are some predictions from recent expert mock drafts (with the author's explanation/analysis, if provided).

Jeremy Woo, ESPN: Maxime Raynaud, PF/C, Stanford

"Raynaud has played himself into late first-round consideration alongside a somewhat short list of centers, which also includes Ryan Kalkbrenner and Yanic Konan Niederhauser. He is broadly viewed as having the most untapped upside of that trio, due to his flashes of offensive skill and more developed capacity to space the floor. His showing at the draft combine helped to reaffirm that, and the fact he only picked up basketball full-time as a high school senior coupled with strong intangibles has helped his stock.

"The Celtics are expected to be active this offseason, with a prerogative to trim payroll and Jayson Tatum out for an extended period of time. Those factors enable them to go most any direction with this pick and at No. 32, with the focus on cultivating long-term roster quality more so than addressing short-term needs this late in the draft. Raynaud would provide a viable depth option up front as he continues to develop."

Chris Forsberg takes a look at the stretch big in another edition of Best Fits

"Thiero is a slasher with a jacked frame and an explosive first step, but he has severe limitations on offense as a shooter. If he’s able to figure out the shot, then his length and versatility would make him a classic 3-and-D role player. The Celtics have had good success at improving shooters, so he’d be a fair bet at this spot, considering his other strengths are tailor-made for their system."

Chris Forsberg explains why 6'8" forward Adou Thiero out of Arkansas might be the perfect fit for the Celtics in this year's draft.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

"Kalkbrenner averaged 19 points and nine rebounds this year and has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the country over the last four years, winning the Big East’s Defensive Player of the Year award in each season. With the Celtics looking to make trades to get them below the second apron, Kristaps Porziņģis is viewed as potentially expendable; Kalkbrenner would be a strong replacement with his ability to step away and shoot as well as protect the rim."

Chris Forsberg takes a look at center Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton and wonders if he might be the best fit for the Celtics in this year's draft.

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: Noah Penda, SF, France

"Penda has an NBA-ready body, which would help the Celtics as they navigate what could be a transition year with Jayson Tatum expected to miss significant time and a trade or two possibly forthcoming. With great footwork and touch around the basket, Penda has a relentless motor and can be a wrecking ball (in good and bad ways) on both ends of the floor. His mechanics also suggest that he could become a better shooter than the percentages indicate."

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Tankathon: Maxime Raynaud, PF/C, Stanford