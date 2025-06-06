Celtics draft fits: How Thomas Sorber could boost Boston's frontcourt

The Boston Celtics have begun a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

One position group that could see significant change is the frontcourt. Kristaps Porzingis is entering the final year of his contract. If the Celtics try to get under the second apron of the luxury tax, the star center could be a player who is moved to shed salary.

Veteran centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet have expiring contracts and will become unrestricted free agents in July. Both of them have been key players off the Celtics bench the last couple seasons.

If any of these players depart Boston in the offseason, how will the Celtics add some much-needed talent and depth in the frontcourt? Well, the 2025 NBA Draft could be the best place to find it.

The Celtics own the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round.

One player who fits what the Celtics are looking for and could fall to them in the late first round is Georgetown center Thomas Sorber.

Learn more about Sorber and his fit with the C's below:

Thomas Sorber's bio

Position: Forward/Center

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 255 pounds

Birthdate: Dec. 25, 2005

Birthplace: Trenton, New Jersey

College: Georgetown

Thomas Sorber's collegiate stats

2024-25: 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks per game, 53.2 field goal percentage (24 games)

Thomas Sorber's collegiate accolades

All-Big East Third Team

Big East All-Freshman team

Thomas Sorber's highlights

Why Thomas Sorber fits with Celtics

Sorber scored 14.5 points per game. He has good touch around the rim and is effective on lobs off the pick-and-roll. He's also able to beat slower players off the dribble and finish at the rim. Sorber isn't much of a 3-point shooter, though. He shot 16.2 percent on 1.5 3-point attempts per game.

Sorber doesn't have to shoot lights out from 3-point range to be a quality NBA player. But as NBC Sports Boston's Celtics insider Chris Forsberg explains, it would definitely improve Sorber's potential at the next level if he could become an average (or better) outside shooter.

"The Hoyas big man is coming off of foot surgery, but he was named to the Big East All-Freshman team," Forsberg said. "His offensive game was close to the rim. The question is: Can he fully develop a 3-point shot? If he does, he has the potential to become more than just a defensive rotational player."

Two areas where Sorber could help the Celtics immediately is rebounding and defense. He crashes the glass at both ends of the floor and is a real shot-blocking presence at the basket.

Sorber's versatile skill set would make him worthy of the No. 28 pick.