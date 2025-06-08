The modern NBA is all about wings who can shoot 3-pointers and defend. You can never have enough of these 3-and-D players who offer scoring, versatility and more.

With superstar forward Jayson Tatum potentially missing all of next season recovering from a torn right Achilles, the Celtics could use more wing depth. This roster need would be increased if the team has to trade someone like Sam Hauser in the offseason. Hauser is one of the league's best 3-point shooters, but with Boston being over the second apron of the luxury tax, shedding salary this offseason might be required.

Given the Celtics' limited options to improve their roster as a second apron team, the most effective way for them to bolster their wing depth is through the draft.

The Celtics own the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

One player who fits what the Celtics are looking for and could fall to them in the late first round is Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming.

Learn more about Fleming and his potential fit with the C's below:

Rasheer Fleming's bio

Position : Forward

: Forward Height : 6-foot-9

: 6-foot-9 Weight : 240 pounds

: 240 pounds Birthdate : July 10, 2004 (20 years old)

: July 10, 2004 (20 years old) Birthplace: Camden, New Jersey

Camden, New Jersey College: Saint Joseph's

Rasheer Fleming's collegiate stats

2024-25 : 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks per game, 53.1 field goal percentage (35 games)

: 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks per game, 53.1 field goal percentage (35 games) 2023-24 : 10.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.5 blocks per game, 52.8 field goal percentage (35 games)

: 10.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.5 blocks per game, 52.8 field goal percentage (35 games) 2022-23: 5.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.9 blocks per game, 42.7 field goal percentage (31 games)

Rasheer Fleming's collegiate accolades

2024-25 Atlantic 10 First Team

2023-24 All-Big 5 Honorable Mention

Rasheer Fleming's highlights

Why Rasheer Fleming fits with Celtics

Fleming could potentially make an impact right away in two areas: 3-point shooting and rebounding.

Fleming made steady improvement as a 3-point shooter in college, hitting a career-high 39 percent of his attempts as a junior last season.

He's also a tremendous rebounder with his impressive athleticism and 7-foot-5 wingspan. He averaged a career-high 8.5 rebounds last season.

Our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg believes Fleming has the chance to be a "Mazzulla ball fever dream."

"This all comes with the caveat that he did it in the A-10 (Atlantic 10 Conference) against slightly lower competition," Forsberg said. "But Fleming showed an ability to roll to the hoop and finish in the two-man game on top of some good defensive energy.

"If teams believe his 3-point shot will transfer to the NBA -- Fleming shot 39 percent on 4.53 attempts per game as a junior -- then he might just get drafted ahead of where the Celtics can comfortably trade up to.

"If he last into the early twenties, the Celtics could move up and strike."