Will Celtics find a good player with No. 28 pick? What recent history says

The Boston Celtics had the third-best record in the NBA this season, which gave them the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on June 24.

The odds of the C's finding a star player at No. 28 are obviously low. But that doesn't mean quality players don't exist in this range. Every year there are usually a couple rotation players to be found in the bottom third of the first round and top third of the second round.

For example, the Celtics got center Robert Williams III at No. 27 in 2019 and guard Payton Pritchard at No. 26 in 2020.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The Celtics have picked at No. 28 once this century. It was in 2015 when they selected R.J. Hunter, who had a very good NCAA Tournament run with Georgia State. Hunter appeared in just 45 career NBA games and hasn't played since 2019.

What can fans expect with the No. 28 pick? How many of these players contribute a decent amount of minutes and/or produce at a decent level offensively?

Here's a look at every player taken in this spot since 2000. After this list, we'll analyze how many of them turned out to be "hits".

2024 : Ryan Dunn, Nuggets (traded to Suns)

: Ryan Dunn, Nuggets (traded to Suns) 2023 : Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz

: Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz 2022 : Patrick Baldwin Jr., Warriors

: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Warriors 2021 : Jaden Springer, 76ers

: Jaden Springer, 76ers 2020 : Jaden McDaniels, Lakers (traded to Timberwolves)

: Jaden McDaniels, Lakers (traded to Timberwolves) 2019 : Jordan Poole, Warriors

: Jordan Poole, Warriors 2018 : Jacob Evans, Warriors

: Jacob Evans, Warriors 2017 : Tony Bradley, Lakers (traded to Jazz)

: Tony Bradley, Lakers (traded to Jazz) 2016 : Skal Labissière, Suns

: Skal Labissière, Suns 2015 : R.J. Hunter, Celtics

: R.J. Hunter, Celtics 2014 : C.J. Wilcox, Clippers

: C.J. Wilcox, Clippers 2013 : Livio Jean-Charles, Spurs

: Livio Jean-Charles, Spurs 2012 : Perry Jones, Thunder

: Perry Jones, Thunder 2011 : Norris Cole, Bulls (traded to Heat)

: Norris Cole, Bulls (traded to Heat) 2010 : Greivis Vásquez, Grizzlies

: Greivis Vásquez, Grizzlies 2009 : Wayne Ellington, Timberwolves

: Wayne Ellington, Timberwolves 2008 : Donte Greene, Grizzlies (traded to Kings)

: Donte Greene, Grizzlies (traded to Kings) 2007 : Tiago Splitter, Spurs

: Tiago Splitter, Spurs 2006 : Maurice Ager, Mavericks

: Maurice Ager, Mavericks 2005 : Ian Mahinmi, Spurs

: Ian Mahinmi, Spurs 2004 : Beno Udrih, Spurs

: Beno Udrih, Spurs 2003 : Leandro Barbosa, Spurs (traded to Suns)

: Leandro Barbosa, Spurs (traded to Suns) 2002 : Dan Dickau, Kings (traded to Hawks)

: Dan Dickau, Kings (traded to Hawks) 2001 : Tony Parker, Spurs

: Tony Parker, Spurs 2000: Erick Barkley, Trail Blazers

Tony Parker is easily the best player on this list. He put together a Hall of Fame career with six All-Star appearances, four All-NBA selections and four championships. He was a key piece in the Spurs dynasty.

Jordan Poole played an important role for the 2022 Golden State Warriors team that won the NBA Finals. Jaden McDaniels has become one of the league's top wing defenders for the Timberwolves, who have reached the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons.

Overall, eight of the last 25 players taken No. 28 overall have averaged 20-plus minutes per game in their careers. Anyone who plays that many minutes per game is a real part of the rotation, and ultimately, that's what teams are looking for with a pick this late in Round 1. Eleven of the last 25 players selected at No. 28 averaged at least seven points per game in their careers.

Five players selected at No. 28 since 2000 have scored nine or more points per game in their career.

If the Celtics found a player similar to Poole, Parker, Barbosa or McDaniels with the No. 28 pick, that would equal a successful draft for them. They don't need a star player with this pick, but they need someone who can defend, play multiple positions and provide some offense off the bench.

The Celtics have an expensive roster as a team in the second apron. They are limited in how they can add players to the roster. Therefore, the best and most cost-effective way to bring in talent is through the draft, which makes the 2025 draft so important for team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and his front office staff.

Boston also owns the second pick of the second round (No. 32 overall) in the 2025 NBA Draft, which begins June 25.