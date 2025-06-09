Celtics draft fits: Can UConn star Liam McNeeley be offensive spark off bench?

Adding depth to the frontcourt would be a wise path for the Boston Celtics to take in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, but targeting a scoring wing makes a lot of sense, too.

Jayson Tatum is expected to miss most or all of next season as he recovers from Achilles surgery. The Celtics also might have to trade a veteran or two and shed some salary to get below the second apron of the luxury tax.

If Sam Hauser or Jrue Holiday were dealt, the C's would need to add some outside shooting in the draft. Hauser led the C's with a 41.6 3-point shooting percentage this past season, while Holiday made 35.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Boston set league records for 3-point shots attempted and made last season. It's a style of play that has produced fantastic results, including a championhip in the 2023-24 campaign. A player who can shoot from the outside and provide some positional versatility would be an ideal find later in Round 1.

More Celtics best draft fits:

The Celtics own the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

One player who fits what the Celtics are looking for and could maybe fall to them in the late first round is UConn forward Liam McNeeley.

Learn more about McNeeley and his potential fit with the C's below:

Liam McNeeley's bio

Position : Forward

: Forward Height : 6-foot-7

: 6-foot-7 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Birthdate : Oct. 10, 2005

: Oct. 10, 2005 Birthplace : Richardson, Texas

: Richardson, Texas College: UConn

Liam McNeeley's collegiate stats

2024-25: 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game, 38.1 field goal percentage (27 games)

Liam McNeeley's collegiate accolades

2025 Big East Freshman of the Year

2025 Big East All-Conference Third Team

Liam McNeeley's highlights

Why Liam McNeeley fits with Celtics

McNeeley led the Huskies in scoring as a freshman and helped the two-time defending champs get back to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost a hard-fought game to eventual champion Florida in the second round.

McNeeley didn't shoot great from beyond the arc. He hit just 31.7 percent of his 3s, but he does have a good shooting stroke and his feel for the game at 6-foot-7 is impressive. His ability to run the floor and hit a variety of shots stands out.

Footage of UConn's Liam McNeeley at the NBA Draft Combine. Came in a little bigger than expected at 6'8 in shoes, 215 pounds with a 36 1/2 inch vertical, and showed off his terrific shooting stroke in drills. pic.twitter.com/bfXvws2bzZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 16, 2025

Even though McNeeley's shooting percentages weren't off the charts at UConn, our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg believes there's enough talent there for Boston's coaching staff to develop an impressive player.

"The UConn one-and-done is turning pro with a lower-than-expected 32 percent success rate on 3-pointers, but the potential is there to push him to a higher level with the right coaching in the NBA," Forsberg said, as seen in the video player above.

"He's expected to land in the mid-20s in the draft, but if he falls to 28, he might just be an option for the Celtics if they think they can get that shot right. And in that case, he might just be a replacement down the line for the shooting that Sam Hauser provides off the bench."

Perhaps the biggest concern with McNeeley is that he might not be available when the Celtics are on the clock. Some experts view McNeeley as a lottery pick, while other mock drafts have him going in the early 20s of the first round.