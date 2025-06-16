Celtics Draft Fits: Could Koby Brea bring elite 3-point shooting to Boston?

There are many ways to make a living in the NBA. One of the most effective in 2025 is shooting 3-pointers at a high rate.

Almost every team uses the 3-point shot as a major focal point of their offense in 2025. Just look at the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. The Thunder ranked No. 6 and the Pacers were No. 9 in 3-point percentage during the regular season. The Pacers are shooting a league-best 39.3 percent from beyond the arc in the playoffs.

We can debate whether the abundance of 3-pointers in the modern game produces the most exciting product possible, but the fact is teams need to be able to shoot well from 3-point range to maximize their potential.

The Celtics are no strangers to taking 3-pointers. In fact, they set league records for 3-point shots made and attempted per game this past season.

It wouldn't be a bad idea for the C's to add even more shooting to their roster in the offseason, and the 2025 NBA Draft is a great place to find those players.

The Celtics own the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round of the upcoming draft.

One player with the 3-point shooting talent to make an impact with the Celtics is Kentucky wing Koby Brea.

Learn more about Brea and his potential fit with the C's below:

Koby Brea's bio

Position : Wing

: Wing Height : 6-foot-7

: 6-foot-7 Weight : 215 pound

: 215 pound Birthdate : Nov. 6, 2002

: Nov. 6, 2002 Birthplace : Washington Heights, New York

: Washington Heights, New York College: Kentucky

Koby Brea's collegiate stats

2024-25 (w/Kentucky): 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 47.0 field goal pecentag (36 games)

(w/Kentucky): 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 47.0 field goal pecentag (36 games) 2023-24 (w/Dayton): 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 51.2 field goal percentage (33 games)

(w/Dayton): 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 51.2 field goal percentage (33 games) 2022-23 (w/Dayton): 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 36.3 field goal percentage (28 games)

(w/Dayton): 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 36.3 field goal percentage (28 games) 2021-22 (w/Dayton): 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 43.6 field goal percentage (35 games)

(w/Dayton): 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 43.6 field goal percentage (35 games) 2020-21 (w/Dayton): 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 40.0 field goal percentage (17 games)

Koby Brea's collegiate accolades

2024 Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year

2022 Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year

Koby Brea's highlights

Why Koby Brea fits with Celtics

Koby Brea might have the prettiest 3-point shooting stroke in the 2025 draft class. He shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range at Kentucky last season -- one year after hitting those shots at an impressive 49.5 percent rate for Dayton in 2023-24. Brea made 43.4 percent of his 3-pointers over his five-year college career.

The issue with Brea is there aren't many other super-impressive aspects of his skill set. He's not an elite defender. He doesn't rebound at a high level. His playmaking ability doesn't fill up a highlight reel.

As our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg explains, Brea is an intriguing draft fit for the Celtics based on his 3-point shooting, but can he improve the other areas of his game?

"Koby Brea as the best 3-point shooter in the entire draft? Finishing his college career at Kentucky, Brea shot 44 percent from 3-point range for the Wildcats during his fifth college season after transferring from Dayton," Forsberg said, as seen in the video player above. "He has decent size for a wing and provides elite shooting from distance.

"But the rest of his game is light on NBA qualities. Brea is often compared to someone like Duncan Robinson. So if Brea's 3-point shot transfers to the NBA, he could be a useful rotational presence. Brea is likely to be a second-round pick and could land on the Celtics' radar if they're willing to develop the rest of his game."