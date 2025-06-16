Celtics Draft Fits: Could Chaz Lanier make Malik Beasley-like impact?

The Boston Celtics just completed the most prolific 3-point shooting season in NBA history.

The C's set league records for total 3-pointers made, 3-pointers made per game and 3-pointers attempted per game. No team values the importance of the 3-point shot more than the Celtics, and it's a strategy that has produced fantastic results, including a 2024 championship.

If the Celtics trade Sam Hauser this offseason in an attempt to get under the second apron of the luxury tax, then it would make sense to target at least one good outside shooter in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Celtics own the No. 28 overall pick in the first round and the second pick (No. 32 overall) in the second round of the upcoming draft.

One player with the 3-point shooting talent to make an impact with the Celtics is Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier.

Learn more about Lanier and his potential fit with the C's below:

Chaz Lanier's bio

Position : Guard

: Guard Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 199 pounds

: 199 pounds Birthdate : Dec. 19, 2001

: Dec. 19, 2001 Birthplace : Nashville, Tennessee

: Nashville, Tennessee College: Tennessee

Chaz Lanier's collegiate stats

2024-25 (w/Tennessee): 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 43.1 field goal percentage (38 games)

(w/Tennessee): 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 43.1 field goal percentage (38 games) 2023-24 (w/North Florida): 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 51.0 field goal percentage (32 games)

(w/North Florida): 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 51.0 field goal percentage (32 games) 2022-23 (w/North Florida): 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 45.4 field goal percentage (31 games)

(w/North Florida): 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 45.4 field goal percentage (31 games) 2021-22 (w/North Florida): 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 41.5 field goal percentage (31 games)

(w/North Florida): 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 41.5 field goal percentage (31 games) 2020-21 (w/North Florida): 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 37.5 field goal percentage (10 games)

Chaz Lanier's collegiate accolades

2025 Wooden Award All-American

2025 All-SEC First Team

2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year

2025 Jerry West Award (top shooting guard)

2024 All-Atlantic Sun First Team

Chaz Lanier's highlights

Why Chaz Lanier fits with Celtics

Lanier is one of the best outside shooters in this draft class. He made 39.5 percent of his 3-pointers on 8.2 attempts per game for the Volunteers last season. He shot 39.5 percent on 3-pointers in his five-year collegiate career.

Lanier's ability to knock down 3s at a high rate is among the reasons why our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg believes the Tennessee star would be a good target for Boston in the second round.

"Chaz Lanier loves math. Well, at least the kind of math Joe Mazzulla likes, which is to say: he shoots threes," Forsberg said, as seen in the video player above. "And he made 41 percent of them as a fifth-year player at Tennessee after transferring from North Florida. Lanier was recognized as the nation’s best shooting guard, and has been compared to Malik Beasley. He moves well without the ball and thrives in the catch-and-shoot.

"If he wants to be more than a bench player, Lanier’s defense will need some work. He’s projected as a second-round pick. So if the Celtics like the pre-draft workout he had with them, he could be an option on Day 2."