2025 NBA Draft: Best available players at each position entering second round

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is over, but there are plenty more quality players still available for teams that own a second-round pick.

One of those teams is the Boston Celtics, who are in the favorable position of having the No. 2 pick (32nd overall) in the second round.

This pick was acquired in a previous trade, and it allows the C's to get a player with first-round talent but not have to pay that player a first-round contract. And for a team like the Celtics that's in the luxury tax, every dollar matters.

The Celtics took Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez with the No. 28 pick in the first round. Will they address the frontcourt in Round 2? Veteran centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet can both become unrestricted free agents this summer, so it would make sense to bolster that position in the draft.

Which players should the Celtics target with their second-round pick?

Here are the best players still on the board entering Day 2 of the draft on Friday.

Point Guard

Tyrese Proctor, PG, Duke

Kam Jones, PG/SG, Marquette

Wing

Chaz Lanier, SG, Tennessee

Jamir Watkins, SG/SF, Florida State

Hunter Sallis, Guard, Wake Forest

Koby Brea, SG/SF, Kentucky

Rasheer Fleming, SF, Saint Joseph's

John Tonge, SF, Wisconsin

Alex Toohey, SF, Australia

Noah Penda, SF, France

Sion James, SF, Duke

Sion James is a switchable defender who shot 41 percent from 3-point range in his senior year at Duke, and Chris Forsberg says he could be a steal for the Celtics if he falls to the 2nd round.

Power forward/Center

Adou Thiero, PF, Arkansas

Bogoljub Markovic, PF, Serbia

Maxime Raynaud, PF/C, Stanford

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Johni Broome, C, Auburn

Eric Dixon, C, Villanova

Rocco Zikarsky, C, Australia

Chris Forsberg explains why 6'8" forward Adou Thiero out of Arkansas might be the perfect fit for the Celtics in this year's draft.