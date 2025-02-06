2025 NBA buyout market: Theis, Craig among options for Celtics

The 2025 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Boston Celtics predictably didn't make a big splash.

Boston's only move was shipping 22-year-old guard Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets in what ultimately was a salary dump for the reigning champions. Their options were limited due to their financial restrictions, but they could still make some noise on the buyout market with two open roster spots.

Since the Celtics are above the second apron, they can't sign players who were making more than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception ($12.8 million) when they were bought out. Still, there are a handful of intriguing options for them to consider bringing along on their quest for Banner 19.

Below is a list of potential buyout candidates for Boston. This post will be updated as more players' contracts are bought out.

Daniel Theis, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived Theis after receiving him in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-8 center averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over 38 games played for New Orleans.

If the Celtics sign Theis, it'll mark the 32-year-old's third stint with the team. Boston hasn't gotten much out of fellow big man Xavier Tillman this season, so Theis perhaps could slot in as a depth piece behind Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta.

Torrey Craig, F

The Chicago Bulls waived Craig following the three-team deal that sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento. The 34-year-old would give the C's another sharpshooter off the bench, though he'd likely be buried on the depth chart. That said, he's one of the more intriguing fits available for Boston.

Craig has been sidelined since Dec. 30 with an ankle sprain.

Lonnie Walker IV, G

The Celtics cut Walker during the preseason due to luxury tax and roster flexibility concerns, but a reunion makes plenty of sense for both sides. Walker has an escape clause in his EuroLeague contract with Žalgiris until Feb. 18. The C's could use another scorer off the bench for the stretch run.

Walker averaged 9.7 points per game with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Reggie Jackson, G

Jackson isn't the best fit for the Celtics as a 34-year-old point guard, but he's an option nonetheless. The Boston College product averaged 4.4 points over 31 games in limited minutes with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mo Bamba, C

Bamba averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 28 games for the Los Angeles Clippers. Signing the 26-year-old 7-footer would be redundant as the C's are set on size with Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta playing important roles off the bench. The Celtics instead will likely look to add a wing who can bring consistent scoring or above-average defense when called upon to provide a spark with the second unit.