Trending

Breaking

Mission Accomplished: Celtics make NBA history by securing Banner 18
Boston Celtics

2024 NBA Finals: Celtics hot takes that sound hilarious after Banner 18

The Celtics proved their doubters wrong in the 2024 NBA Finals.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics are the new NBA champions.

The C's eliminated the Dallas Mavericks with a 106-88 win in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday night at TD Garden. Boston has now won 18 championships, which moves it ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in league history.

The Celtics had been knocking on the door of a championship for quite a while, but until this year, they kept coming up a little bit short. Those previous failures resulted in a lot of hot takes being thrown around.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The takes surrounding the 2023-24 Celtics were pretty hilarious in hindsight. This group's ability to perform in the clutch was questioned. People said Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum didn't play well together and wouldn't win a title in Boston. Head coach Joe Mazzulla received plenty of criticism, too. One prominent talking head even compared the C's to the Buffalo Bills.

More Celtics coverage

2024 NBA Finals

Relive the best celebrations from the Celtics winning NBA Championship

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown’s defense vs. Luka Doncic among keys to Celtics’ title

Here's a roundup of some notable hot (and incorrect) takes about this year's Celtics team, with most of them coming right before the Finals matchup versus the Mavs.

We'll start with the Celtics' own video:

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics2024 NBA FinalsDallas Mavericks
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us