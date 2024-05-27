Basketball legend Bill Walton dies at 71 after long battle with cancer

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton, who was a two-time national champion at UCLA before winning two titles in the NBA, died Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer, the NBA announced. He was 71.

The NBA said Walton was surrounded by his family.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force."

A La Mesa, California, native, Walton was named national player of the year in each of his three seasons at UCLA. Playing for legendary coach John Wooden, Walton powered the Bruins to consecutive 30-0 seasons in 1972 and 1973.

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Walton with the first overall pick in the 1974 NBA Draft. In just his third season, Walton led the franchise to its first and only championship as Portland defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1977 Finals. Walton, who was the NBA MVP runner-up that season, earned Finals MVP honors.

Walton was named NBA MVP the following season, where he averaged 18.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

Walton's career was then disrupted by chronic foot injuries. Following his MVP-winning 1977-78 campaign, he played in just 14 games over the next four seasons. He logged four seasons with the Clippers before joining the Boston Celtics for what would be the final stop of his career.

In his debut season with Boston, Walton won Sixth Man of the Year and helped the Celtics beat the Houston Rockets in the 1986 NBA Finals.

The following 1986-87 campaign, where Walton appeared in just 10 games, marked his final NBA season.

Walton, who played in 468 games over 10 NBA seasons, averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game for his career. In addition to his MVP and Sixth Man of the Year honors, Walton also made two All-Star Games, two All-Defensive First Teams, one First Team All-NBA and one Second Team All-NBA.

Walton was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 1993. He was a member of both the NBA’s 50th anniversary and 75th anniversary teams.

This story is being updated...