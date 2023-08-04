Anthony Davis agrees to record-breaking extension with Los Angeles Lakers, per report

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers are giving Anthony Davis a historic raise.

The two sides reportedly agreed to a three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension that gives Davis the richest average annual value on a contract in NBA history at $62 million per season.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

The 30-year-old Davis, who had two years and $84 million remaining on his current deal, will now be under contract with the Lakers through 2028.

His average salary under the extension exceeds the $60.7 million per season that Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is slated to make after recently signing the richest deal in NBA history at five years for $304 million.

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game last season but played in just 56 regular-season games, a recurring trend of the eight-time All-Star posting elite numbers when available to actually play. But Davis has played in more than 70 games in a season just twice during his 11-year career, including just 96 of a possible 164 regular-season games over the last two campaigns.

He played in all 16 postseason games last season during the Lakers' run to the Western Conference Finals. He also helped Los Angeles win the 2020 championship in the NBA bubble during the pandemic-shortened season.

Davis, in his four seasons with the Lakers since being acquired in a 2019 blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, has averaged 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Selected first overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, Davis has been a four-time first-team All-NBA selection and been named a member of the league's 75th anniversary team as one of the top players of all time.

His extension comes during a busy offseason for the Lakers in which they re-signed Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura and added former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent. Davis will make $40.6 million this season and $43.2 next season in the final year of the deal he signed after the 2020 championship season, according to Spotrac.

That contract ran concurrently with LeBron James' two-year deal that will pay him $47.6 million this season. James has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-2025 season.