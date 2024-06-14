Cameron Payne of the Philadelphia 76ers was arrested in Arizona on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police in Scottsdale were called to 68th Street and Chaparral Road just before 3 a.m. for reports of a disturbance, officials said.

When officers made it to the scene, they interacted with two people, police said. Officials later identified one as Cameron Payne.

Payne was arrested for not telling officers his real name as well as providing a false report to law enforcement, according to police.

The Sixer was taken to the Scottsdale City Jail and later released, officials said.

Payne was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in February after previously playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Payne has had an up-and-down NBA career.

He had stints in the G League and the Chinese Basketball League before reviving his career in 2020 when he became a key contributor for the Phoenix Suns, helping them reach the NBA Finals in 2021.

NBC10 has reached out to the Sixers for comment and has not heard back yet.