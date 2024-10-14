When is the World Series? Start date, schedule and more to know

Who will be the last two MLB clubs standing?

The League Championship Series in the 2024 MLB playoffs is underway as clubs battle for trips to the World Series.

The No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers have taken a 1-0 series lead over the No. 6 New York Mets in the NLCS, while the ALCS between the No. 1 New York Yankees and No. 2 Cleveland Guardians kicks off Monday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As the Fall Classic nears, here's the start date, schedule and more to know about the MLB postseason's championship round:

When does the World Series start?

Game 1 of the World Series is currently set for Friday, Oct. 25.

How many games are in the Word Series?

The championship round of the MLB playoffs is best of seven.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Who gets home field in the World Series?

The team with the superior regular-season record earns home-field advantage in the World Series.

Should the Dodgers win the NL pennant, they would get home field in the World Series regardless of opponent after posting an MLB-best 98-64 regular-season record. If the Mets advance, instead, the AL representative will get home field as New York's 89-73 record was worse than both the Yankees' (94-68) and Guardians' (92-69).

What is the World Series schedule?

Here's a full look at the World Series schedule (* = if necessary, all times TBD):

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25

Friday, Oct. 25 Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28

Monday, Oct. 28 Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Tuesday, Oct. 29 Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Wednesday, Oct. 30 Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 1

Friday, Nov. 1 Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 2

Should the ALCS and NLCS both conclude by Saturday, Oct. 19, the World Series schedule will be moved up to start on Tuesday, Oct. 22. A potential Game 7 would then be slated for Wednesday, Oct. 30.

What TV channel is the World Series on?

All World Series games will air on Fox.

How to stream the World Series live online

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi breaks down the impressive seasons of the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Yankees’ Aaron Judge and how they rank in MLB history.