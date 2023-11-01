When is the Rangers' World Series parade and celebration?

History has been made in the world of baseball as the Texas Rangers secured their place as the 2023 World Series Champions.

Fans have waited 50 years championship, and now they are finally celebrating a World Series win! What better way to celebrate than with a parade?

When is the parade?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Per Arlington PD, the parade will take place on Friday, Nov. 3.

Where would the parade take place?

According to a tweet from the Arlington Police Department after the game Wednesday night, Arlington will take the honor of hosting its championship parade.

We’ll have updates here as they become available.