Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Magic coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
California Wildfires

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani donating $500,000 to LA wildfires relief

“We'll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need,” he wrote.

By The Associated Press

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and animals forced to flee the deadly wildfires around the region.

Ohtani announced his intention on Instagram, with LA Strong in white lettering against a black background.

“We'll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need,” he wrote.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Dodgers and other Los Angeles sports teams are partnering in selling an “LA Strong” collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts, with all proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and American Red Cross.

“I hope you all will consider this,” Ohtani wrote.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us