Giants to introduce Rafael Devers after blockbuster trade with Red Sox

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox follows through on his ninth inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 08, 2025 in New York City. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 11-7. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants will formally introduce new slugger Rafael Devers during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The Giants acquired Devers on Sunday in a deal with the Boston Red Sox that could shake up pennant races on both coasts.

San Francisco sent right-hander Jordan Hicks, lefty Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and minor league righty Jose Bello to Boston for the 28-year-old designated hitter, who had bristled at his demotion from third base this year.

A three-time All-Star who signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract with the Red Sox in 2023, Devers is batting .272 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 73 games, including a solo shot in Boston’s 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday that completed a three-game sweep.

But his relationship with the team began to deteriorate when the team signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman during spring training and asked Devers to move to DH; he balked before agreeing to the switch. When first baseman Triston Casas sustained a season-ending knee injury, the Red Sox approached Devers about playing the field and he declined, saying the front office “ should do their jobs” and look for another player.

A day after Devers’ comments to the media about playing first, Red Sox owner John Henry, team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew to Kansas City to meet with Devers and manager Alex Cora.

The situation became more difficult when Bregman sustained what the team called a significant right quadriceps injury on May 23.

Buster Posey, a seven-time All-Star who took over as San Francisco’s president of baseball operations in September, said he reached out to Craig Breslow, Boston’s chief baseball officer, about two weeks ago. Trade talks picked up momentum over the past few days.

Posey and Melvin declined to address what position Devers would play in San Francisco — “That’s a conversation for myself, Bob and Zack (general manager Zack Minasian) to have with him,” Posey said — but they are convinced Devers’ bat will have a significant impact on a lineup that has produced only 16 homers from the left side this season.

“We’re excited about adding one of the best hitters in all of major league baseball to our lineup,” Posey said. “We’re obviously taking on a lot of dollars, but there’s a belief that adding a guy like this puts us in a good position keep winning ballgames, get into the playoffs and try to win a World Series, which is our ultimate goal.”

Devers was 20 when he made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2017. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and led the team in RBIs for five consecutive seasons from 2020-24. He has finished in the top 20 in voting for AL MVP five times.

The Giants have lacked slugging since Barry Bonds hit 45 homers in 2004; they are the only team in the majors who have not had a batter hit 30 homers since then. Devers has hit at least 30 homers in three different seasons.

Devers is not the first Red Sox All-Star to be traded away: The team sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2020 season in a salary dump -- just a year after he won the AL MVP award and led Boston to a franchise-record 108 wins and its fourth World Series title since 2004.

But the Devers deal is perhaps most reminiscent of the 2004 midseason shakeup when Boston traded disgruntled shortstop — and fan favorite — Nomar Garciaparra.

The Red Sox went on to win the World Series that year, ending their 86-year championship drought.

The acquisition of Devers is the latest big move by Posey, 38. He signed Justin Verlander to a $15 million, one-year contract in January and Adames to a $182 million, seven-year deal in December.

Harrison, 23, is 9-9 with a 4.48 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 39 games for the Giants over three seasons. Hicks, 28, was 5-12 with a 4.83 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 42 games over two seasons. Tibbs, 22, was the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft; he is hitting .246 with 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 57 games for Single-A Eugene of the Northwest League this season. Bello, 20, is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in eight games for the Giants’ rookie league team in Scottsdale, Arizona.