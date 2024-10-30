What's the record for home runs in a single World Series? Where Freddie Freeman ranks

Freddie Freeman did it again, homering in the World Series for the sixth straight time dating back to his last appearance in the Fall Classic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star extended his historic home run streak in the 2024 World Series on Tuesday, hitting a two-run shot off New York Yankees starter Luis Gil in the first inning of Game 4.

The 343-foot line drive into the right-field seats at Yankee Stadium gave Freeman a home run in each of the first four games of this year's Fall Classic, making him the first player to ever accomplish that feat. George Springer in 2017 with the Houston Astros was the only other time a player homered in four straight games of a single World Series, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Freeman made more World Series history, too, as aforementioned. The eight-time All-Star, who homered in the final two games of the Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series win over the Houston Astros, is also the first player to go yard in six consecutive games in the Fall Classic overall.

Who has hit the most home runs in a single World Series?

Freeman is now one home run away from tying the record for the most homers by a player in a single World Series. There have been three players who recorded five homers in a single World Series, with Reggie Jackson first doing so in the Yankees' 1977 World Series triumph over the Dodgers.

Chase Utley matched Jackson's mark in the Philadelphia Phillies' 2009 World Series loss to the Yankees before George Springer had a five-homer showing in the Astros' 2017 World Series win against the Dodgers.

Freeman's four homers against New York are tied for fourth with several players, including Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth.

Who has hit the most home runs in World Series history?

Mickey Mantle owns the all-time home run record in the World Series with 18 dingers, according to Baseball-Reference.

Babe Ruth sits second with 15 followed by Yogi Berra (12) and Duke Snider (11). Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson are tied for fifth all time with 10.

How many World Series home runs does Freddie Freeman have?

Freeman is 12 homers away from Mantle's World Series record. He hit two homers in the 2021 World Series and has four so far in 2024.

Freeman's six home runs in his first 10 World Series games are tied with George Springer for the second-most all time, according to Sarah Langs. Chase Utley hit seven homers in his first 10 World Series games.

Hear from Dave Roberts, Gavin Lux, Mookie Betts and others as they share their thoughts on Freddie Freeman and his clutch home run.