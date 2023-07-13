Opening Day matchups and key dates on the 2024 MLB schedule

A general view of Globe Life Field as the Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies line the base paths for the national anthem prior to a game on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on March 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

While the 2023 MLB season is far from over, fans can already start looking ahead to 2024.

The full 2024 regular-season schedule was unveiled by MLB on Thursday. Next season's slate features a few matchups outside of the U.S. and Canada, including the first game of the new campaign.

So, when and where will your favorite team open its 2024 season?

Here's what to know about the 2024 MLB schedule.

When does the 2024 MLB season start?

The 2024 MLB season begins overseas with an NL West showdown between the Padres and Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea. Los Angeles and San Diego will play a two-game set from Wednesday, March 20 to Thursday, March 21, marking the first MLB games ever in the country.

When is MLB Opening Day in 2024?

One week after the Dodgers-Padres series wraps up, Opening Day will be held on Thursday, March 28.

Do all baseball teams play on Opening Day?

For the second straight season, all 30 clubs will be in action on Opening Day. Prior to 2023, that hadn't happened since 1968.

Who plays on MLB Opening Day in 2024?

Here's a look at the 15 Opening Day matchups in 2024 (all start times TBD):

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland A's

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

What are the international MLB games in 2024?

In addition to South Korea, MLB is also making stops in Mexico City and London next year. The Astros face the Rockies in Mexico City from Saturday, April 27 to Sunday, April 28, while the 2024 London Series pits the Mets against the Phillies from Thursday, June 8 to Friday, June 9.

When is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

The Midsummer Classic goes from Seattle in 2023 to Arlington, Texas, in 2024 with Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers, hosting the event. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16.

Other key dates on 2024 MLB schedule

Here are some other key MLB dates in 2024:

April 15: Jackie Robinson Day

May 8: A's host Rangers for a scheduled doubleheader

June 2: Lou Gehrig Day

June 20: Giants and Cardinals play in Birmingham, Alabama, at Rickwood Field, which is the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. Willie Mays played at Rickwood Field as a member of the Negro Leagues' Birmingham Black Barons

July 27: Giants host Rockies for a scheduled doubleheader

Sept. 15: Roberto Clemente Day

Sept. 29: Final day of the regular season

What is the 2024 MLB schedule?

You can check out the full 2024 regular-season slate here.