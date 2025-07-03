Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's 3,000-strikeouts club. Here's the full list

Clayton Kershaw's longevity has seen him reach another milestone.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star threw the 3,000th strikeout of his career against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, joining an exclusive list of MLB pitchers.

The 37-year-old Kershaw entered the game just three strikeouts away from the milestone, and is now the 20th pitcher to reach the mark. He's also the third active player in that category alongside two other all-time greats.

Here is the full list of MLB pitchers who have thrown 3,000 strikeouts or more:

Who has the most strikeouts in MLB history?

Nolan Ryan has the most strikeouts in MLB history with 5,714 tallied across 27 seasons. He played for the New York Mets, Houston Astros, the then-California Angels and Texas Rangers.

Which MLB pitchers are in the 3,000-strikeouts club?

Here's the list of the pitchers above 3,000 strikeouts in chronological order (year achieved in parentheses):

Walter Johnson, Washington Senators: 3,508 (1923)

Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals: 3,117 (1974)

Gaylord Perry, San Diego Padres: 3,534 (1978)

Nolan Ryan, Houston Astros: 5,714 (1980)

Tom Seaver, Cincinnati Reds: 3,640 (1981)

Steve Carlton, Philadelphia Phillies: 4,136 (1981)

Ferguson Jenkins, Chicago Cubs: 3,192 (1982)

Don Sutton, Milwaukee Brewers: 3.574 (1983)

Phil Niekro, New York Yankees: 3,342 (1984)

Bert Blyleven, Minnesota Twins: 3,701 (1986)

Roger Clemens, Toronto Blue Jays: 4,672 (1998)

Randy Johnson, Arizona Diamondbacks: 4,875 (2000)

Greg Maddux, Chicago Cubs: 3,371 (2005)

Curt Schilling, Boston Red Sox: 3,116 (2006)

Pedro Martinez, New York Mets: 3,154 (2007)

John Smoltz, Atlanta Braves: 3,084 (2008)

CC Sabathia, New York Yankees (2019)

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros : 3,471 and counting (2019)

: 3,471 and counting (2019) Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers : 3,419 and counting (2021)

: 3,419 and counting (2021) Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers: 3,000 and counting (2025)

Which active MLB pitchers are in the 3,000-strikeouts club?

Alongside Kershaw, Justin Verlander of the San Francisco Giants and Max Scherzer of the Blue Jays are the active pitchers in the club.

