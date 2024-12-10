It's time to award the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The order of the top 18 selections in next year's draft will be set on Tuesday night in the third-ever MLB Draft Lottery.

Last year, the Cleveland Guardians won the top overall selection despite boasting just the ninth-best odds at 2%. Could another draft lottery surprise be in store?

From a full breakdown of the odds to how to watch the event and more, here's what to know about this year's MLB Draft Lottery:

When is the MLB Draft Lottery?

The draft lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10.

What time is the MLB Draft Lottery?

It's slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the MLB Draft Lottery being held?

The draft lottery will take place in Dallas during the Winter Meetings.

What TV channel is the MLB Draft Lottery on?

MLB Network will air the draft lottery.

How to stream the MLB Draft Lottery live online

The event will also be available to stream on MLB.com.

How does the MLB Draft Lottery work?

The draft lottery is used to award the first six picks in the draft and set the order of the top 18 picks, which consists of the non-playoff clubs.

Ahead of the drawing, lottery teams are assigned varying numbers of four-digit combinations. How many combinations a team gets is based on where it finished in the standings, with the worse teams getting more combinations.

For the drawing, a set of ping-pong balls numbered 1-14 are placed in a lottery machine. Four lottery balls are then drawn, and the team with that combination wins the No. 1 pick.

The process is then repeated to award the No. 2 through No. 6 picks. The seventh through 18th picks are set in reverse order of the regular-season standings.

What are the MLB Draft Lottery teams and odds?

The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins each have a 22.45% chance at the No. 1 pick, higher than all other clubs. The Los Angeles Angels (17.96%) and Washington Nationals (10.2%) are the only other teams with at least 10% odds of landing the top pick.

Here's a full look at the No. 1 pick odds:

T-1. Colorado Rockies: 22.45%

T-1. Miami Marlins: 22.45%

3. Los Angeles Angels: 17.96%

4. Washington Nationals: 10.2%

5. Toronto Blue Jays: 7.48%

6. Pittsburgh Pirates: 5.31%

7. Cincinnati Reds: 3.67%

8. Texas Rangers: 2.45%

9. San Francisco Giants: 1.90%

10. Tampa Bay Rays: 1.5%

11. Boston Red Sox: 1.22%

12. Minnesota Twins: 1.09%

13. St. Louis Cardinals: 0.82%

14. Chicago Cubs: 0.68%

15. Seattle Mariners: 0.53%

16. Arizona Diamondbacks: 0.27%

Not eligible for lottery pick: Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's

Why can't the White Sox, A's win the No. 1 pick?

The White Sox finished with the worst record in the majors, but they aren't eligible for a lottery pick. That's because Chicago won a lottery pick last year and is a payor club, according to MLB.com. Payor clubs, which pay into revenue sharing, can't get lottery picks in consecutive drafts.

The A's, who finished with the fifth-worst record, also can't receive a lottery pick after winning one the last two years as a payee club, per MLB.com. Payee clubs, which receive money from revenue sharing, can't win a lottery pick three straight years.

Chicago and Oakland can't pick any higher than 10th and 11th, respectively, according to MLB.com.

What is the 2025 MLB Draft order?

The order of the final 12 first-round picks, which involves the playoff clubs, is based on how far a team advanced in the postseason and its revenue-sharing status.

Here's a look at the order of the 19th through 30th selections:

19. Baltimore Orioles

20. Milwaukee Brewers

21. Houston Astros

22. Atlanta Braves

23. Kansas City Royals

24. Detroit Tigers

25. San Diego Padres

26. Philadelphia Phillies

27. Cleveland Guardians

28. New York Mets

29. New York Yankees

30. Los Angeles Dodgers

When is the 2025 MLB Draft?

The 2025 draft will take place from July 13-15 in Atlanta.