Everything to know about the MLB All-Star Game: How to watch, rosters and more

It's almost time for another Midsummer Classic.
The top players from the American League will square off against the best of the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.
The 94th edition of the Midsummer Classic will be played at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington. It will be the first All-Star Game ever played at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020, and just the second one held in Arlington.
The NL snapped a nine-game losing streak in 2023, beating the AL 3-2 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Can the NL secure back-to-back wins for the first time since winning three straight from 2010-12? Or will the AL get back in the win column?
Here's everything you need to know to get set for the 2024 All-Star Game:
When is the MLB All-Star Game?
The All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16.
What time does the MLB All-Star Game start?
First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. ET.
Where is the MLB All-Star Game being played this year?
Globe Life Field will host the All-Star Game for the first time. The only other time the game took place in Arlington was in 1995.
What TV channel is the MLB All-Star Game on?
The All-Star Game will air on FOX.
Where to stream the MLB All-Star Game live online
The exhibition will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.
Does the MLB All-Star Game determine World Series home-field advantage?
The All-Star Game no longer decides which league gets home-field advantage in the World Series. That rule had been in place from 2003-2016.
How many innings are there in the MLB All-Star Game?
There are nine innings in the All-Star Game.
Are there extra innings in the MLB All-Star Game?
If the All-Star Game is tied after nine innings, it will be decided via a Home Run Derby rather than go to extra innings. The Derby format sees three players from each team get three swings apiece -- with coaches pitching to them -- to try to hit as many homers as possible. After all six players have gone, the team with the most total home runs wins.
The new All-Star tiebreaker hasn't been required yet since being implemented for the 2022 game.
Has the AL or NL won more All-Star Games?
The AL boasts a 47-44-2 record all time over the NL entering the 2024 All-Star Game.
Who are the MLB All-Star Game starting pitchers?
Pittsburgh Pirates standout rookie Paul Skenes will take the ball first for the NL. The 22-year-old former No. 1 overall pick will be just the fifth rookie pitcher to ever start an All-Star Game. Skenes is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over the first 11 starts of his big league career.
The AL's starting pitcher hasn't been announced yet.
Who are the AL, NL starters for the MLB All-Star Game?
Here's the starting nine for the AL and the NL:
American League
C: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
3B: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
SS: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF: Juan Soto, New York Yankees
OF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
DH: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
National League
C: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers
1B: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
3B: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies
SS: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
OF: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres
OF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
What are the AL, NL rosters for the MLB All-Star Game?
And here's a look at the rest of the AL and NL rosters:
American League reserves
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
INF: Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
INF: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (inactive)
INF: Josh Naylor, Cleveland Guardians
INF: Isaac Paredes, Tampa Bay Rays
INF: Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins (replacement)
INF: Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles (replacement)
INF: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
OF: Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox
OF: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers
OF: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (inactive)
OF: Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles (replacement)
DH: David Fry, Cleveland Guardians
American League pitchers
LHP: Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels
RHP: Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles
RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
LHP: Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox
RHP: Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners
RHP: Clay Holmes, New York Yankees
RHP: Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox
RHP: Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals
RHP: Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics
LHP: Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals
LHP: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
RHP: Kirby Yates, Texas Rangers
National League reserves
C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
INF: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals
INF: Pete Alonso, New York Mets
INF: Luis Arraez, San Diego Padres
INF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
INF: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
INF: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
INF: Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
OF: Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF: Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres
OF: Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants
OF: Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates
DH: Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves
National League pitchers
RHP: Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers (inactive)
RHP: Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds (replacement)
RHP: Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals
RHP: Jeff Hoffman, Philadelphia Phillies
LHP: Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs
RHP: Reynaldo López, Atlanta Braves
LHP: Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
LHP: Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins
RHP: Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
LHP: Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies
LHP: Ranger Suárez, Philadelphia Phillies
RHP: Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres
RHP: Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants
RHP: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
Who are the MLB All-Star Game managers and how are they chosen?
The All-Star Game managers come from the reigning NL and AL pennant winners. That means Arizona Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo will manage the NL and Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy will oversee the AL.