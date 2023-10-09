Michael Harris II, Austin Riley combine for thrilling game-ending double play in Braves' win over Phillies

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves makes a catch at the wall in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It was your typical game-ending 8-5-3 doubleplay in October.

Michael Harris II and Austin Riley helped the Atlanta Braves complete a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series in thrilling fashion.

With one out in the top of the ninth inning and Bryce Harper on first base representing the tying run, Nick Castellanos hit a drive to deep right-center field. Harris chased it down from center field and made a leaping catch against the wall for the second out of the inning.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up for our All Access Daily newsletter today.

Harris quickly made a relay throw towards the infield as Harper was retreating, but the throw was offline and the ball bounced under the glove of second baseman Ozzie Albies. Riley charged in from third to back up the throw, picked up the one-hopper and made a quick throw to first to double up Harper, end the game and even the best-of-five series at 1-1.

It was a potential series- and season-saving play for a Braves team that had the best record in baseball this season.

The Braves trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning. Albies helped get the Braves on the board with a single that Ronald Acuna Jr. scored on after an error by Phillies shortstop Trea Turner. Travis d'Arnaud then hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to pull the Braves within 4-3.

Riley then hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the eight inning that put Atlanta up 5-4.

After giving the Braves the lead, Riley then helped them protect it with a defensive play that is drawing comparisons to Derek Jeter's "Flip Play" when the New York Yankees played the Oakland Athletics in the 2001 ALDS.

The Braves-Phillies series is now all evened up as it shifts back to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Wednesday.