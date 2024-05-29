And he's gone.

New York Mets pitcher Jorge Lopez stunned the baseball world by calling the team "the worst in probably the whole f------ MLB" following a 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

"I think I've been on the worst team in probably the whole f--king MLB."



There was initially confusion on whether Lopez meant to say he was the worst teammate rather than team, but Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported, citing a source, it was a combination of both.

As a result of Lopez's comments, the Mets reportedly plan to designate him for assignment.

Lopez, 31, is a right-handed pitcher who has previously suited up for the Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins.

During Wednesday's game versus Los Angeles, Lopez was ejected for arguing a check swing call, then proceeded to toss his gloves into the stands on his way out of the field.

A bizarre ejection, a bizarre (player) reaction to the ejection, and the commentary on from the SNY Mets crew.



Lopez said after the game he did not regret the move as the Mets dropped to 22-33 on the season, fourth in the NL East and 16 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

A Puerto Rican native, Lopez appeared in 28 games for the Mets this season (26.1 innings), recording a 3.76 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 19 strikeouts and allowing 25 hits. He had a 1-2 record.

It's not yet clear what's next for Lopez once he hits the open market.