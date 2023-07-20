In this image taken from video, Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic gets emotional as he speaks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2203, in Seattle. Kelenic’s emotional outburst after a tough at-bat Wednesday resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and had the Seattle Mariners young left fielder apologizing for his actions. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. (AP Photo/Tim Booth)

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic broke down in tears on Thursday as he discussed fracturing his foot during an angry outburst.

After striking out with two runners on base in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Kelenic kicked a water cooler out of frustration. The kick left a broken bone in his left foot.

One day after suffering the injury, an emotional Kelenic struggled to talk about the incident with reporters.

Jarred Kelenic was so upset with the injury. That he couldn’t speak for a few minutes. He said he let his teammates down. pic.twitter.com/aSnY792R2K — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 20, 2023

"I just feel terrible, especially for the guys," Kelenic said as he wiped away tears. "I let the emotions get the best of me, I let [my teammates] down and I take full responsibility. It's on me."

"We came up last night with the game on the line, two guys on against arguably the best closer in baseball. I put together a good at-bat, just grinding, and unfortunately I couldn't come through. And I made a mistake."

Part of Kelenic’s opening comments pic.twitter.com/ycR8dM4qbF — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 20, 2023

Manager Scott Servais said Kelenic, who was placed on the 10-day injured list, would be sidelined for an extended period of time.

Kelenic, 24, was picked sixth overall by the New York Mets in the 2018 draft. He's in the midst of the best season of his three-year career, hitting .252/.320/.439 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs.

The Mariners entered play on Thursday 5.5 games out of an AL wild-card spot at 47-48.

“I think it’s a learning lesson for him. For all players,” Servais said of the incident, via AP. “Players get frustrated when they’re not getting the results they’re looking for. But you’ve got to be able to control your emotions and that’s part of being a professional. Last night he let it get the best of him and it affects all of us.”

