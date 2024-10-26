Yoshinobu Yamamoto commands Dodgers to Game 2 win vs. Yankees

This live blog about the World Series Game 2 has ended.

What to Know Shohei Ohtani suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder, per Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. He will undergo further testing Sunday

Yoshinobu Yamamoto outshined Carlos Rodon among starters, the latter lasting just 3.1 innings while the Japanese star went for 6.1 and left to a standing ovation

Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the third despite facing two outs to give the Dodgers a 4-1 lead entering the seventh

Tommy Edman hit a solo homer to open the scoring in the bottom of the second, but Juan Soto hit his own with two outs in the top of the third

Game 3 in New York is set for Monday, Oct. 28 with first pitch slated for 8:08 p.m. ET, 5:08 p.m. PT

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to New York up 2-0.

Los Angeles hosted the New York Yankees for Game 2 of the World Series Saturday following Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam to close Game 1 on Friday, coming away with a 4-2 win after a nervy ending.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Carlos Rodon both made their World Series debuts, but the former easily outshined his opponent with a commanding performance across 6.1 innings, allowing just one hit (home run via Juan Soto) and recording four strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani appeared to suffer a left shoulder injury at the end of the seventh inning when he tried to steal second base but landed awkwardly while sliding. The severity is not yet known.

The Yankees struggled at the plate for eight of nine innings, finally coming alive in the top of the ninth with Soto leading the way. However, despite having the bases loaded, they couldn't force the Dodgers to respond.

Here's a look back at how Game 2 played out, along with some postgame comments from both clubs: