Who is Big Christmas? Meet Guardians hero Jhonkensy Noel

Jhonkensy Noel of the Cleveland Guardians runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.

Christmas came in October for the Cleveland Guardians.

Down to their final out and facing a potential 3-0 deficit in the ALCS, an unlikely hero stepped up to the plate and kept the Guardians' season alive.

Rookie outfielder Jhonkensy Noel entered Thursday's Game 3 as a pinch hitter with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and clobbered a game-tying, two-run home run off New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver.

BIG CHRISTMAS TIME!



THE ULTIMATE PRESENT UNDER THE TREE! pic.twitter.com/6PhEOHuyds — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2024

David Fry walked it off for the Guardians in the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer of his own, bringing the ALCS to 2-1 in favor of the Yankees heading into Friday's Game 4 in Cleveland.

While Fry got the final moment, Cleveland's season would effectively be over if not for "Big Christmas." Who is Noel, and how did he earn his jolly nickname?

Here's what to know about the Guardians' Game 3 hero.

Who is Jhonkensy Noel?

Noel is a rookie outfield for the Cleveland Guardians.

How old is Jhonkensy Noel?

Noel was born on July 15, 2001, and is 23 years old.

When did Jhonkensy Noel make his MLB debut?

Noel made his big league debut on June 26, 2024, in the Guardians' game against the Baltimore Orioles.

His first ever MLB at-bat was an eventful one. His bat slipped out of his hands on a foul tip, and he belted a 413-foot home run on the next pitch.

Noel went on to homer in three of his first eight MLB games and finished his first season with 13 home runs, 28 RBI and a .218 batting average.

How did Jhonkensy Noel get the nickname 'Big Christmas'?

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt dubbed Noel "Big Christmas" for his last name and his frame, per MLB.com's Mandy Bell.

Noel, of course, is synonymous with Christmas, and the 23-year-old puts the "Big" in "Big Christmas" at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds.