How to watch Astros vs. Rangers in 2023 ALCS

It’s a Lone Star showdown for the AL pennant.

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will compete in this year’s American League Championship Series with a berth in the 2023 World Series on the line.

The ALCS has become an annual staple for the Astros. The organization has made it to the series in seven consecutive seasons, turning those appearances into four World Series appearances and two titles. Houston had a bye straight into the ALDS as the league’s No. 2 seed and took care of business against the Minnesota Twins in four games.

On the other side, the Rangers are still chasing their first World Series. The club is making its first postseason appearance since 2016 and has been on an absolute tear this October. The AL’s No. 5 seed swept the No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays on the road in the Wild Card Series. They broke out the brooms once again against the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles – a team that did not get swept a single time during the regular season – in the ALDS.

Before the Texas standoff commences, here is how you can watch the 2023 ALCS between the Astros and Rangers.

Who is playing in the ALCS?

The 2023 ALCS will feature AL West rivals in the Astros and Rangers.

ALCS schedule

Here is the schedule for the ALCS, which begins in Houston on Sunday.

Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, time TBD

Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, time TBD

Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, time TBD

Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, time TBD

*Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, time TBD

*Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, time TBD

*Game 7: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, time TBD

*If necessary

How to watch the Rangers-Astros ALCS

The ALCS will air on FOX and FS1. Networks for specific games have not yet been announced.

All games can be streamed at FOXSports.com.

What is the format for the ALCS?

The ALCS, NLCS and World Series all follow a 2-3-2 format. The team with the higher seed, Houston, will host Games 1 and 2 to start out the series before it shifts to the ballpark of the lower seed, Texas, for Games 3, 4 and 5. Games 6 and 7 would then be played in Houston.